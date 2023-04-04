Good Trouble Sneak Peek: Stef and Lena Return to Help Mariana Make a Tough Decision About Evan

Sometimes, you just need your moms. And Mariana is definitely in need of hers during this Thursday’s Good Trouble (Freeform, 10/9c) as she struggle with a major decision.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Fosters moms Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) visit their daughter in Los Angeles in a time of crisis for Mariana, who must decide as Evan’s proxy whether to give his doctors the go-ahead for a risky surgery.

“This burden shouldn’t be yours,” Stef argues, to which Mariana replies, “But it has to be mine. His sister can’t make a decision. And I’m the reason why he might not be able to walk again, because of the choices that I made.”

Mariana then tearfully pleads with her moms not to talk her out of making a decision, but to help guide her toward the right one. Will Stef and Lena get on board? Press PLAY above to watch their reaction.

Mariana’s guilt over Evan’s dire condition will be a major theme for her in Season 5.

“She feels completely responsible for Evan getting shot, and until you can sort of forgive yourself, you can’t really let go of guilt,” showrunner Joanna Johnson previously told TVLine. “For her, this season is going to be that process of it eating away at her, and is she going to let the guilt consume her or is she going to find a way to forgive herself and let that part of it go? Plus, she also has really strong feelings for him, too, which the thought of having almost lost him is bringing up even stronger. So she’s going to be dealing with that as well.”

Good Trouble fans, are you looking forward to Stef and Lena’s latest visit, even if it is under sad circumstances? Hit the comments!

