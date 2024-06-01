The good times are drying up for the Lionesses – here is how they can fix things

The expressions say it all as Sarina Wiegman and Keira Walsh look dejected after the 2-1 defeat by France - Reuters/Phil Noble

It has been the soundtrack to so many wonderful moments for this England team, the song to accompany a plethora of magical memories. “Sweet Caroline, good times never seemed so good…” But are they coming to an end?

It is a pertinent question to ask after the Lionesses were deservedly beaten by a well-organised and streetwise France at St James’ Park on Friday night. Despite taking the lead through Beth Mead, and controlling the game for large spells, the Lionesses were tamed.

England were made to look ordinary, their aura of invincibility removed, and not for the first time recently. Since they were outclassed by Spain in the World Cup final last year, England have lost to Belgium, Netherlands and now the French. They have also been held to a draw by Sweden.

They failed to qualify for the Olympics and now sit a disappointing third in their European Championship qualifying group, with trips to France next week and Sweden next month, sandwiched either side of a home game against the Republic of Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will have to win at least one of those away games to have any chance of finishing in the top two and qualifying automatically for next summer’s tournament in Switzerland. They have not won in France since 1973 and Sweden did a number on them at Wembley the last time the two sides met.

The reigning European champions are in trouble, although even a third-place finish will give them the safety net of a play-off to ensure they still have a chance to defend their crown.

Yet it is safe to say that England will no longer be considered the favourites to retain their crown. For a start, Spain will be in attendance, and there are others on this continent who have stronger claims on the evidence of recent form.

England are a team that, by their own admission, have a target on their back. A team everyone wants to beat after their recent success on the global stage. The worry is, too many opponents seem to be hitting that target.

We should point out that England were handed a ridiculously difficult qualifying group, with three teams who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2022 thrown together. But it is Wiegman’s side who are looking the most at risk at the halfway point.

Of course, when you have routinely reached the semi-finals of every major tournament since 2015, any defeat can lead to an overreaction. England are simply not a team that is used to losing.

This England side isn't used to losing - Reuters/Phil Noble

However, there is an argument that things have gone stale, that some bad habits have developed and weaknesses are exposed.

Where are the new players coming through to challenge the established stars? This generation has been phenomenal, but there must always be an eye on the next one. Wiegman does not seem to think there are any youngsters good enough to dislodge her tried and trusted favourites. That is a worry. How big a one, we will not know until the end of this qualifying campaign and, hopefully, the Euros next summer.

In the short term, these players need to rise to the challenge in front of them. This is a new experience for them, a negative one. It is difficult losing and confidence is as fragile thing in professional sport. But they have to show they can take the criticism as well as the praise. That is what the great players and teams do, and England still has plenty of those.

None of the best teams saw their downfall coming. They did not realise they were in decline; they did not make a conscious decision to let their standards slip; they did not realise an era was ending until it was over. England have three qualifying games left to prove that is not the case with this one.

Here’s how England can fix their problems ahead of trip to France.

Keira Walsh to be scrap her safety-first approach

She has been the playmaker in this England team for so long that the opposition do everything they can to stifle her. The problem is, it is working.

Walsh can tear teams apart if she gets her head up and threads balls through the lines, but against the very best sides she is not doing this enough. In fact, if anything, she has become far too conservative in her play. Getting herself into little pockets of space, demanding the ball is played into her feet from one of the defenders only to quickly pass it backwards again. It happened time and time again against France and made much of her play pointless.

It meant it was left to Millie Bright and Leah Williamson to try to pass through the midfield, which worked for Beth Mead’s goal but they were also intercepted by the French on a number of occasions. Walsh needs to be braver and more adventurous, taking the ball on the turn and passing forward rather than sideways or backwards.

Keira Walsh needs to be braver on the ball - PA/Owen Humphries

Tighten up the defence at set-pieces

England are looking vulnerable defending corners and no team is going to be successful if teams know they can hurt them from set-pieces. Both France’s goals came from corners on Friday night and although the first was a clever, long-range finish from Elisa De Almeida, it looked like it was a planned routine.

The second goal was simply poor defending. England had plenty of opportunity for someone to attack the ball and clear it, but they were too timid, allowing it to bounce. It was there for a defender to remove the danger but instead it was centre-forward Alessia Russo who had to intervene. Her overhead kick did not get enough distance, allowing France to return the ball into the area for Marie-Antoinette Katoto to finish clinically.

England cannot be so passive dealing with crosses into the box. It has only become a problem since the World Cup but it needs to be resolved – and quickly.

England fail to clear their lines... ❌



...and France take the lead with a second set piece goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qzGFBX43Vb — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 31, 2024

Get Alessia Russo into the penalty box

Russo did plenty of good things against France and helped create England’s goal. Some of her link-up play is excellent and she works so hard, usually against two centre-backs, to hold the ball up. But as a centre-forward, she is not getting enough touches inside the penalty box and does not look like scoring the same weight of goals as her predecessor, Ellen White.

Interestingly, White had to be ordered to play more within the width of the penalty area by former England manager Phil Neville. This unlocked her goalscoring potential ahead of the 2019 World Cup and maybe someone needs to tell Russo to do the same. She is almost being too unselfish, too much of a team player working the whole width of the pitch – but England need goals from their No 9.