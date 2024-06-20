It’s a good time to celebrate England’s Black football players

England 's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team's first goal of the Euro 2024 tournament in their opening match against Serbia on 16 June. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

The Three Lions team that we will all cheer on this week in the Euros is a symbol of England that we can all be proud of, embodying the multi-ethnic society we share today.

This Saturday marks Windrush Day, the anniversary of the 1948 ship bringing new arrivals from the Caribbean that has come to symbolise postwar migration to Britain. The legacy of the Windrush is evident in our football team as it is in our society: from Cyrille Regis, John Barnes and Rio Ferdinand to Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka today.

Football can unite us in support for our team and hope that we bring the trophy back this summer from Germany – before the UK and Ireland host the next Euros in 2028. That year also marks 50 years since Viv Anderson became England’s first Black full international player and 30 years since Hope Powell became the Lionesses’ first Black manager – as well as 80 years since the Windrush arrived in Britain.

It is a moment that we should mark in a major way, celebrating the Black contribution to English football and using the game’s unique power to bring people of all backgrounds together.

Alford Gardner Windrush passenger

Viv Anderson First Black full international England player

Paul Canoville First black player at Chelsea

Brendon Batson One of West Bromwich Albion’s legendary “Three Degrees”

Stan Horne First Black player at Manchester City and first to win a League Championship medal

Winston White First Black player at Leicester City

David Busby First Black player at Brighton and Hove Albion

Neville Chamberlain First Black player for Port Vale

Mark Chamberlain Player, England, Port Vale, Stoke and Portsmouth

Steve Johnson First Black player at Wigan

Calvin Symonds First Black player at Rochdale and former Bermuda cricket captain

Peter Foley First Black player at Chesterfield and at Scunthorpe

Tony Ford Player in a record 931 league games, including for Stoke City and Grimsby Town

Greg Foxsmith and Matt Tiller Jack Leslie Campaign

Roland Butcher First Black player to represent England at cricket and first Black footballer for Stevenage

Patrick Vernon Convener, Windrush 100 Network

Sunder Katwala Director, British Future

Ruth Hollis Chief executive, Spirit of 2012

Jon Knight Chief executive, Together Coalition

Bill Hern and David Gleave Co-authors of Football’s Black Pioneers

Delroy Corinaldi Black footballers partnership

Lucky Pemu African Caribbean Community Association North East

Adrian Murrell Windrush United FC, Preston