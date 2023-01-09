Good things happen to good people – Dean Holden ready for Manchester United

Nick Mashiter, PA
·6 min read

Dean Holden knows the importance of reflection.

Yet the Salford-born Charlton manager will only allow himself a few moments after he has completed the job.

A Manchester United fan, he still has a season ticket at Old Trafford, and he is ready to lead the Addicks out in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday.

It is a sign of the determination and strength of both him and wife Danielle after losing daughter Cici to meningococcal septicemia when she was just 17 months old while on holiday in Lanzarote in 2012.

Any professional setbacks cannot be compared – and Holden has had plenty – but ahead of what will be a poignant evening in Manchester, he knows where he and Danielle have come from to get there.

“It’s important to reflect, to keep resetting the ambitions and moving forward. We tell each other all the time we’re proud of each other,” said Holden, who played for Oldham, Peterborough, Shrewsbury, Falkirk, Rochdale and Walsall, having started his career at Bolton.

“Not because I’m a football manager and not because Danielle is on TV (she now works for Talk TV), that’s an added bonus. We’re proud of each other because everywhere our kids go we get good reports from school, other parents.

“Hopefully we’re a beacon of hope to some people, people who’ve been through what we’ve been through, obviously, in losing a child but more than that.

“You can’t get away from the after-effects of the lockdown and where the country is at the moment, you can’t get away from the troubles that are going on.

“Everyone struggled during Covid and Danielle went to a really dark place but she’s managed to overcome that through finding a purpose for herself again.

“She didn’t want to be just Dean Holden’s wife and the kids’ mum. She wanted to be Danielle again.

“She’s got a career going and just needed an opportunity. She got an opportunity from a guy called Chuck, who she used to work with on CITV, weirdly enough, and he gave her an opportunity on Talk TV.

“So, for that reason, to see where we’ve both got to in our careers, hopefully it can show people, no matter what you say, it’s how you react and act.”

Danielle will be at Old Trafford with children Joey, Ellis, Mitzi and Chase and Holden’s dad Pete, who took him to his first game in the Stretford End in November 1991 against West Ham.

It will be emotional for the family but Holden is ready to set that aside to pull off a shock, in front of 9,500 travelling Charlton fans – their biggest away following for over 20 years.

“My life experiences have taught me to be able to focus on what’s in front of me,” the boyhood Red, who once wore a United top to training at Bolton, told the PA news agency. “Coming out of the tunnel will be completely surreal.

“I’ve been on the other side in the stands hundreds of times over 35 years but once I’m walking down that touchline I’ll be totally focused on the game.

“It’ll be more around the family, more around Danielle and the kids who will be there. There are 28 family members going. We’ve had to beg, steal and borrow for tickets.

“Everybody wants to be there because they know what a special moment it will be. It will be for my wife, my kids and my dad in particular.

“He’s 70 years old, been a Red his whole life and I wouldn’t be anywhere without him. Without putting words in his mouth, it’ll be pretty incredible seeing your son lead a team out at Old Trafford having been there for the highs and lows over 60-odd years.”

Huddersfield Town v Bristol City – Sky Bet Championship – John Smith’s Stadium
Holden first went to Old Trafford in 1991. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Holden sits with two whiteboards, magnetic markers for formations, scattered behind him and occasionally waves off camera to those passing.

It is a personable trait of the 43-year-old, who has already banished the hierarchy of tables in the canteen at Charlton so the first team, women and Under-21 squads now sit together.

A welcome speech he thought was for the first team turned out to be for 140 players and staff, from the chefs to the Under-21s.

His determination and personality has allowed Holden to integrate himself into the club quickly, not returning to his north-west home since being appointed in December. Having been out of work for nine weeks since leaving Stoke, where he was assistant to Michael O’Neil, he has thrown himself in.

Not that he has forgotten the fans, having popped to the pub after Charlton’s penalty win over Brighton in the last round 24 hours after his appointment.

“We have to embrace that, in order to fix it,” he said, having recognised the disconnect between the fans and the club during Thomas Sandgaard’s ownership.

“After the Brighton game, I stumbled across the Royal Oak pub down the road from The Valley and there were 50-odd fans in there so I went and had a pint with them.

“They made it very clear what they want from their football club. They want it as a reflection of them. I never thought I’d connect with south-east London being from 250 miles away but you can see the two working-class areas.”

A 2-1 win over Lincoln on Saturday lifted the Addicks to 12th in Sky Bet League One and secured successive wins as Holden begins to make his mark at The Valley.

Soccer – Pre-season Friendly – Walsall v Aston Villa – Banks’s Stadium
Dean Holden ended his playing career at Walsall having started at Bolton. (Nick Potts/PA)

A burning desire to be a manager has been stoked, having been given just six months at Bristol City after succeeding Lee Johnson in 2020.

He is coy when asked about links last month to become Thomas Frank’s assistant at Brentford but admits he could have followed O’Neill to become his number two with Northern Ireland.

But he wanted the top job so what would he tell his 12-year-old self knowing he would eventually manage at Old Trafford?

“The same things I’m telling my 15-year-old eldest and all the kids, aim for the stars, don’t have any barriers in front of you,” he said.

“It’s pretty mad to think I’ll be on the touchline at Old Trafford but it shows you what’s possible if you’re prepared to get off the canvas every time you get knocked on the floor.

“For me and Danielle, it’ll be a magical moment. Just don’t let life get on top of you for too long.

“Keep swinging, keep working hard and be a good person. Good things happen to good people.”

Latest Stories

  • Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1. Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots. Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made hi

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Head coach of B.C. junior hockey team resigns after league's suspension for the rest of season

    The head coach of a B.C. regional junior hockey team resigned Friday morning, following the league's decision to suspend him for the rest of the regular season after finding he directed a line brawl between players on New Year's Eve. The Nelson Leafs has confirmed to CBC News that Adam DiBella quit his position after the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its decision, which also included suspending the coach from this year's league playoffs. KIJHL commissioner Jeff Du

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Oilers snap two-game skid with 4-2 victory over Islanders

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game