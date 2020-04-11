How Good Is Tao Heung Holdings Limited (HKG:573) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we are going to look at Tao Heung Holdings Limited (HKG:573) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tao Heung Holdings:

0.055 = HK$126m ÷ (HK$3.1b - HK$787m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Tao Heung Holdings has an ROCE of 5.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Tao Heung Holdings

Does Tao Heung Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Tao Heung Holdings's ROCE appears to be around the 5.2% average of the Hospitality industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Tao Heung Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Tao Heung Holdings currently has an ROCE of 5.5%, less than the 11% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Tao Heung Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

Story continues

SEHK:573 Past Revenue and Net Income April 11th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Tao Heung Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Tao Heung Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tao Heung Holdings has total assets of HK$3.1b and current liabilities of HK$787m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Tao Heung Holdings's ROCE

That said, Tao Heung Holdings's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

Tao Heung Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.