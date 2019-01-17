Good riddance, 'Daytona Day' ad campaign





It is no longer Daytona Day.

Fox is ditching the Daytona Day ad campaign ahead of the 2019 Daytona 500. You might have already started seeing Daytona 500 commercials on your Fox regional affiliates or during NFL playoff games and noticed that the earworm Daytona Day song was not in them. That’s because it’s not coming back.

Here’s Fox’s new ad.

In case you had somehow forgotten Daytona Day — bless your soul if you did — the latest Daytona Day ad is below. There probably aren’t many NASCAR fans (especially that many NASCAR fans in the coveted 18-39 demographic) having parties during the Daytona 500. But that didn’t stop Fox pretending rocking Daytona parties happened.

With the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, we’re now officially a month away from the race. It’s the final restrictor plate race in Cup Series history until the rules change again. Races at Talladega and Daytona through the rest of the season will utilize the new engine rules NASCAR has implemented for 2019.

