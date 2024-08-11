“A good proposal” – Fabrizio Romano drops surprise Chelsea transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped a surprise Chelsea transfer update in his latest set of new releases on his Here We Go Podcast this weekend.

A lot could still happen at Chelsea within these next few weeks of the transfer window before it closes at the end of August, and there could be more arrivals as well as outgoings at the club.

They have already been super busy at Chelsea this summer, signing a host of players, so you’d imagine that the biggest focus now for the remainder of the window is simply going to have to be getting more players out the door on loan and on permanent deals.

One surprise player who could now leave is winger Noni Madueke, especially with the pending new arrival of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with that shock news coming out on Friday coming from nowhere.

Madueke might be the ‘victim’ of that signing of you like, and Romano has the updates.

A good proposal might see Madueke leave

As cited above, Romano has confirmed that in case of a good proposal, the situation of Noni Madueke could become open.

He said: ‘Madueke is not out of the project, but in case of a good proposal, things could become open, Newcastle have been showing interest for weeks.’

It will be very interesting to see what happens with this one because it sounds clear that Chelsea are open to offers for the English winger.

I think Chelsea fans would rather sell Raheem Sterling or Mykhailo Mudryk, but let’s see what happens.