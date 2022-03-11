How to find a good pinot noir that won’t put you in the red

Fiona Beckett
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: mauritius images GmbH/Alamy</span>
Photograph: mauritius images GmbH/Alamy

I realise this may provoke a lot of eye-rolling, but the other day I went to a Domaine Romanée-Conti (DRC) tasting (for the benefit of those who aren’t familiar with it, this is one of the world’s most famous – and most expensive – wines). Obviously, there’s an element of frustration involved in that: unless I won the lottery, I’d never be able to afford a bottle, and I’m not even sure I’d want to – it’s delicious, of course, but at about £21,000 a pop, is DRC really 400 or 500 times better than the amount you’d pay for a less-feted burgundy?

I have to admit, though, that once you’ve tasted a really good pinot – and it doesn’t have to cost a fraction as much - it’s there gnawing away at you, making you long to sip something similar. It’s not just the fruit – a 2019 DRC I tried at that tasting was like an utterly perfect raspberry – but also the silky texture, once described, as only the French can, as “le petit Jésus en culotte de velours” (little Jesus in velvet breeches). Um, whatever, but it does slip down the throat a real treat.

A lot of new-world wine makers are a bit in love with burgundy styles, too. You’ll find some of the best in New Zealand, especially Martinborough and Central Otago, which incidentally make very different styles (it would be worth setting up a tasting to compare). California, Oregon, South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde valley and Australia’s Mornington Peninsula are also fertile hunting grounds.

Does that mean that pinot that doesn’t reach these dizzy heights isn’t worth drinking? Not at all. What a lot of cheaper pinot offers – particularly younger pinots from warmer climates – is the most delectable, sweet, summer-puddingy fruit. Under the £10 mark, Chile is your best bet, while Romania has a distinctive but still delicious dark-fruited style.

Two other more unexpected sources that any pinotphile should explore are Germany, where it’s known as spätburgunder, and England (yes, of all places). If you’re snapping up the Dealuri pinot noir from Aldi in today’s panel, pick up a bottle of the same store’s delicate, pretty Specially Selected Pinot Noir Early (£10.99, 11.5%) from the excellent 2018 vintage, which is made by Sixteen Ridges in Herefordshire. I can’t say I like the “Bowler & Brolly” branding, but the wine is charming.

If you want to show off your pinot at a meal, by the way, the best ingredient is duck, followed closely by rare roast lamb or a mushroom risotto. But steer clear of stinky cheeses.

Pinot noir for all budgets

Dealuri Romanian Pinot Noir £4.99 in store , £5.99 online, Aldi, 12.5%. Typical of the darker, plum and mulberry style you get from Romania, and delicious. This pinot is more suited to lamb or mushrooms than to duck.

Adnams Pinot Noir Valle Central 2021 £7.99, 13%. Fresh, light, pretty – and remarkably good value. Could easily drink with fish.

Nautilus Southern Valleys Pinot Noir 2017 £19 The Wine Society, 13.5%. A sumptuous summer pudding of a wine with the added benefit of a couple of years’ maturity.

Karl Johner Kaiserstuhl Pinot Noir 2017 £19.79 (on offer) DBM Wines, 13.5%. German pinot noir is one of the wine world’s best-kept secrets. A really elegant wine that you could easily mistake for a top burgundy.

Domaine Laurent Mouton Givry 1er Cru Clos Jus 2019 £32 Tanners, 14%. Expensive, sure, but it would be even more with a better-known appellation. Opulent and heady with that elusive Burgundian silkiness.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.