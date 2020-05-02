‘Good Omens’ Stars Discuss Their Pandemic Boredom In Phone Call Clip Written By Neil Gaiman

Click here to read the full article.

You’re not the only one getting a tad stir-crazy from the pandemic lockdown. Apparently, even the damned and divine have their issues.

The demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) from Amazon’s Good Omens have reunited for a quick telephone conversation that they shared with us on YouTube. The two friends, who are now accustomed to life on Earth as representatives of Heaven and Hell, are talking through their current pandemic situations in an audio-only clip, which was written by series co-creator Neil Gaiman.

The six-episode TV show was produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia, also had a supporting cast including Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, the leader of the forces of hell, Josie Lawrence as 17th century witch Agnes Nutter, who predicted all of this, Adria Arjona as Anathema Device, Nutter’s descendant who helps Crowley and Aziraphale save the world, Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, Miranda Richardson as part-time medium Madame Tracy, Mireille Enos as War, one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse and Yusuf Gatewood as Famine, another Four Horseman of the Apocalypse.

The list continues: Brian Cox is the voice of Death, Frances McDormand is the voice of God, Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of Satan, Derek Jacobi is Metatron, Reece Shearsmith is William Shakespeare, Nina Sosanya as Chattering Nun Sister Loquacious, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, Duke of Hell, Ariyon Bakare as Ligur, Duke of Hell, Steve Pemberton and Mark Gatiss as booksellers Harmony and Glozier, Nick Offerman as U.S Ambassador and father of Warlock, Jill Winteritz as Harriet Dowling as mother of Warlock, Sam Taylor Buck of reluctant antichrist Adam Young, Amma Ris, Ilan Galkoff and Alfie Tayloy as Adam’s friend, Sian Brooke as Adam’s mother and Daniel Mays as Adam’s father.

Listen to the audio clip above.

