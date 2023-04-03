A good night's sleep could stave off asthma

Sleeping woman - Fizkes/iStockphoto

Getting a good night’s sleep could help stave off asthma, even in people naturally at high risk of the disease, according to a study.

People who have a poor sleep schedule and have issues getting, or staying, asleep, are 55 per cent more likely to be asthmatic, data show.

Around four per cent of the people in the study were diagnosed with asthma.

Getting between seven and hours of sleep a night, not snoring, no daytime naps and no insomnia is considered a good sleep schedule.

Some individuals are genetically predisposed to be at risk of asthma and have a 47 per cent increased risk of asthma.

Those who are both genetically more vulnerable and have bad sleep patterns are more than twice as likely to have asthma, data show.

Data also show a healthy sleep pattern decreased the risk of asthma by 44 per cent in those at low genetic risk, by 41 per cent in those at intermediate risk and by 37 per cent in those with high genetic risk.

“These results showed that a healthy sleep pattern could significantly decrease asthma risk in any genetic subgroup,” the researchers say.

A team from Shandong University in China used data from the UK Biobank study to examine 455,405 people aged 38 to 73.

Around 73,223 people met the criteria for a healthy sleep pattern, 284,267 an intermediate sleep pattern, and 97,915 a poor sleep pattern.

The genetic make-up of all those in the study has been mapped, and a genetic asthma risk score was drawn up for the people. Roughly a third of people in the study fell into high, medium and low risk categories.

Over the decade of follow-up, 17,836 people were diagnosed with asthma, according to the study published in the journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research.

These people were more likely to have poorer sleep patterns, obesity, a genetic risk of asthma, higher levels of smoking and drinking, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and greater exposure to air pollution.

The team concluded: “Unhealthy sleep patterns and sleep traits… were significantly associated with the risk of asthma in adults.

“The combination of poor sleep pattern and high susceptibility could lead to additive asthma risk.

“A healthier sleep pattern could be beneficial in asthma prevention regardless of genetic conditions.”

The researchers said the study “highlights the importance of early detection and management of sleep disorders, which could be beneficial in reducing asthma incidence”.

The authors suggested some reasons for the findings, including that poor sleep can cause an inflammatory response in the body which increases the risk of asthma.

Dr Erika Kennington, head of research and innovation at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “This research suggests there’s a link between asthma and not getting enough sleep, although it’s too early to say that treating poor sleep could reduce someone’s risk of developing asthma.

“We still don’t know enough about why only some people develop asthma, and other lung conditions, while others don’t.

“To understand why lung conditions develop in the first place we need to see more investment into respiratory research.

“Lung conditions are the third biggest killer in the UK, yet only 2% of public funding is spent on research that will help diagnose, treat and manage them much more effectively.

“We’re fighting for increased funding for research and innovation that could transform and save the lives of millions in the UK and across the world.”