Ola E-Scooter Factory To Be Operated Entirely by Women

Ola, one of India’s largest ride-hailing services, will soon be launching new electric scooter factory, which will be run and managed entirely by women.

In what has been labelled as the “world’s largest women-only factory,” the new e-scooter FutureFactory will employ over 10,000 women and will also have 3,000 robots working alongside the all-female workforce.

The Ola factory, which will be based in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, is aiming to manufacture 10 million e-scooters at full capacity, making it the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

In a blog posted on Monday, 13 September, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women."

“We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory.”

Also Read: Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooter Sale Begins: How to Purchase it Online

The announcement comes nearly a month after Ola launched its first electric scooter, S1, priced at Rs 99,999 for the entry model, and Rs 1,29,999 for the long-range S1 Pro.

Ola e-scooter. Image used for representational purposes.

According to a MoneyControl report, Ola Electric will also be investing $2 billion over the next five years to set up more than 1 lakh charging stations across 400 cities.

Pre-bookings for the e-scooter started online on 15 July. Customers can still reserve Ola electric scooter for Rs 499 on olaelectric.com.

. Read more on India by The Quint.BCCI Made ECB Cancel 5th Test, But What's Next? What Does England Stand To Lose?The Cryptocurrency Bubble Is Only For the Richie Rich . Read more on India by The Quint.