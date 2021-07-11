'Good News for MP!' Scindia Announces 8 New Spicejet Flights

“Good news for Madhya Pradesh!” tweeted newly-appointed Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday, 11 June, as he shared that SpiceJet is slated to start eight new flights. These flights will start from Friday, 16 July, and connect Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via @flyspicejet

- Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior

- Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior

- Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur

- Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad@MoCA_GoI & the aviation industry are committed to take #UDAN to greater heights! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2021

Scindia, further, added that the “Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) to greater heights!”



UDAN is a regional airport development and regional connectivity scheme launched by the Government of India in 2017, with the objective of making air travel affordable and widespread



After the mega overhaul of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers on 7 July, Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Previously, on Friday, 9 July, the newly-appointed chief of Union aviation ministry, was also handed his “first task” by the Bombay High Court. As per media reports, the court told Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to ask the new aviation minister to formulate a nationwide policy for the naming and renaming of airports.

