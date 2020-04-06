Good news, gathered: How to be a 5k hero, and a dropping death toll

Photo credit: Ana Davila

It's hard not to feel a sense of doom and gloom during the coronavirus crisis; with death tolls rising, fear spreading, and life looking completely unrecognisable to the way it did just weeks ago, it's a very weird time.

All this means that hearing good news is more important than ever before. Little sparkling gems of hope among the darkness now have the power to raise your whole mood, helping you to get through another day in lockdown. So every day, Cosmopolitan UK pledges to bring you some of the good news stories that may have been buried among all the sad stuff. Don't forget to come back each evening to get your fix of positivity with our Good News, Gathered series.

Today on the good news agenda:

Run 5k... be a hero

Who knew you could feel so heroic after completing a 5k? Well, now you can. Instagram account Run For Heroes encourages people to use their daily exercise allowance to run 5 kilometres, donate £5 and then nominate five people to do the same. Simple!

All funds raised are going to NHS Charities Together – a national appeal which bids to protect the welfare of NHS staff and equip them to fight the virus. The initiative was set up by 27-year-old Olivia Strong from Edinburgh, who wanted to raise money in support of the NHS workers doing all they can fight against COVID-19. In just a matter of days, Run For Heroes has raised almost £50,000, with 10,000 runners taking part. Join the crowd!









The UK daily death toll has dropped

In today's government briefing it was confirmed that the UK's daily death toll has dropped. Yesterday, 439 people sadly passed away from COVID-19 related health problems, compared to 708 who died on Saturday. While one day of a reduced death toll isn't enough to suggest we have reached the peak and are on a downward curve, it's a positive sign that hopefully we're moving in the right direction.

As oncologist Professor Karol Sikora wrote on Twitter: "This fall is potentially significant. Any news with fewer people dying is good, but if we continue to see this downward trend over a number of days there is a chance the lockdown has been more successful than we hoped. Let's see. Stay calm and stay inside -it's working."

Vital advice for everyone to remember: stay calm and stay inside.

99-year-old grandma survives coronavirus

We're well-versed in the sad stories of deaths young and old as a result of coronavirus. But here's something different to make you smile: A 99-year-old grandma is thought to be the oldest person in the UK to have pulled through after contracting COVID-19.

Rita Reynolds from Stockport came down with coronavirus on 25 March, and doctors told her family to expect the worst after her health deteriorated. But miraculously, Rita surprised staff at her care home as she began to get stronger, and she's now recovered from the virus.

Rita can now look forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in July, when hopefully she'll get a telegram from the Queen.

Photo credit: Getty Images

And now, take a look back at what made us happy yesterday:

Big news for The Big Issue

The Big Issue, the magazine that gives employment opportunities to people in poverty by allowing to sell it on the streets, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Its entire model relies on sellers being out and about, but with lockdown rules enforced that has now been deemed too dangerous.

But in some really brilliant news, The Big Issue is now being sold in shops for the first time in its 29-year history, to ensure the enterprise continues raising money for those who need it most. You'll be able to find the magazine in Sainsbury’s, which is the first major supermarket to stock The Big Issue, in hundreds of stores and online. Soon, newsagents McColl’s, Martin’s and RS McColl will also sell the magazine.

What an excellent idea.











A supermarket job for a homeless woman

It's tough enough trying to manage throughout this pandemic with a roof over your head; but for those who are forced to sofa-surf or sleep on the streets because there's nowhere permanent for them to stay, it's been unthinkable. But things are looking up for one woman, 20-year-old Giulia, who just got a job as a supermarket assistant at Asda, with some support from social enterprise Beam.org.

Beam enables members of the public to fund a homeless people back into work by paying for training, childcare, course fees and work mentors. Giulia had been jumping between friends' houses in London, having never had a stable home life. But now, she's got a job in a company that needs her - and will have some income and stability along with it.

"I’ve wanted to work for a long time now, so I can be independent and have a better life. I want to live on my own, make my own money and be the best in whatever I do," said Giulia. "I’m so excited to have landed a job as a supermarket assistant at Asda during this difficult time, as it will really help me to get on the right track financially. It is really satisfying being able to help people with what they need most right now to survive - food and essentials."

A birthday carnival during lockdown

All you Aries' out there, we feel your pain having your birthday during lockdown. But let this cheer you up: A 9-year-old girl was sad she wouldn't get to celebrate her birthday properly, so her mum (Twitter user Ruth Jays) asked a few of their neighbours to put out some balloons to make it feel a bit special. And, boy, did they deliver. "I did not expect the whole street to put on a carnival," Ruth wrote on social media, sharing pictures of her street decorated with bunting, balloons, and banners.

What a way to make a little girl smile.

My wee girl turned 9 today. I asked a few of the neighbours to put out some balloons to make her quarantine birthday a bit more special. I did not expect the whole street to put on a carnival. 😍 👇🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/ivnWfmIknF — Ruth Jays (@RuthJays) April 3, 2020

