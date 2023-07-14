Good News: From Barbie-mania to golden retrievers galore

Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere (Ian West / PA Wire)

It may be a rainy Friday in July, but there are plenty of reasons to be joyful this week.

From fields full of golden retrievers (is this Heaven?) to young people enjoying major achievements, this week has brought us a number of uplifting, positive stories.

So take some time away from the doom and gloom to read about what went right this week.

Here’s our pick of the best good news stories from the past seven days.

A gathering of golden retrievers

The dogs and their owners met up for a picnic and played traditional games. (Rex Features)

Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered at a Scottish estate on Thursday to celebrate 155 years of the breed.

The dogs and their owners met up for a picnic and played traditional games, such as haggis hurling and tug of war, with golden retriever owners describing it on social media as “a wonderful event”, and the “best day ever”.

They raised a toast to Lord Tweedmouth, who is understood to have bred the first golden retriever at Guisachan, his Scottish estate, in the early 1860s.

Harvey Price breaks a world record

Harvey, with mum Katie, after he was presented with his Guinness World Record (Jacob King / PA Wire)

Harvey Price, the 21-year-old son of Katie Price, has set a world record for the longest drawing of a train. Harvey drew a 21.3 metre-long picture of a Thameslink engine and carriages — his favourite train.

Katie said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Harvey. I can’t believe he’s got his own Guinness World Record. It’s fantastic.”

She added: “He’s worked so hard on completing his drawing and I think he’s done amazingly well. We officially have a Guinness World Record holder in the family and everyone is so happy for him.”

Barbie paints the town pink

Margot Robbie at the Barbie premiere in London (Ian West / PA Wire)

Margot Robbie and the cast of Barbie delighted fans at the UK premiere of Barbie at Leicester Square on Wednesday evening.

Crowds of adoring, pink-clad fans queued all day to catch a glimpse of the Barbie stars.

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig, and Dua Lipa were among the major names who walked the pink carpet to celebrate the premiere of the highly anticipated movie, which will be released on July 21.

Walk a mile in Harry’s shoes

Harry Styles fans can take a tour of his home town (Ian West/ PA Wire)

Fans of Harry Styles will be delighted to hear that they can now take a walking tour of the One Direction star’s home town.

Harry’s fans, or Harries as they like to call themselves, have been flocking to Holmes Chapel in Cheshire to visit a number of spots that have played a part in Harry’s early life.

Fans will visit W Mandeville bakery, where he worked as a teen, as well as Fortune City Chinese, where he once took ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Comedy pet photos delight

Peek-a-boo! (Comedy Pets)

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have released a shortlist of 25 hilarious pictures that are sure to make any animal fan smile.

Among the finalists are a cat performing his best victory pose and a dog peeking out from between sofa cushions.

The adorable pictures will be evaluated by a panel of judges, who will determine the overall funniest picture.

Charity fundraiser to perform the coin toss at Wimbledon

Mu’awwiz Anwar, 8, has an important role to play at Wimbledon (Handout)

Eight-year-old charity fundraiser Mu’awwiz Anwar will perform the coin toss at the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday.

Mu’awwiz cycled three miles every day for 30 days, raising nearly £10,000 for WaterAid for his efforts.

The youngster said: “I can’t wait to do the coin toss, and actually seeing the players, it will be amazing.”