Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan to miss show after developing coronavirus symptoms

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan will be taking time out of the show after developing coronavirus symptoms.

The presenter took to Twitter on Sunday (May 3) to reveal he's been showing a "mild symptom" of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, and has subsequently taken a test “out of an abundance of caution”.

While he waits for the results of his test, Piers will not be working on the ITV morning show.

He tweeted: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.”

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday on ITV from 6am.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



