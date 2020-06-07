Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard praises "remarkable" Kate Garraway and "amazing" support from fans

Photo credit: Getty Images

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard praised Kate Garraway and thanked the "amazing" support from fans following his emotional interview with her on Friday (June 7).

During the interview, Kate spoke out about her husband Derek's long battle with coronavirus, which has kept him in intensive care for the past 10 weeks.

Ben took to Instagram to commend Kate for staying strong throughout this devastating period, while also thanking fans for their messages of support.

"She’s just remarkable," he said in a video, which he recorded during a country walk. "And for her to speak with such eloquence and honesty and positivity in the face of truly horrific circumstances for her and her family is testament to what an incredible person she is.

"I know what a difference the messages you’re sending and what great source of support they are for her and Billy and Darcey [her son and daughter]."

He captioned the video: "Evening all - just wanted to say thanks for all the lovely messages about our interview with @kategarraway this morning, she was incredible, and as tough as it was, your messages are gratefully received. You really are a lovely lot."

During her GMB interview with Ben, Kate revealed that Derek is now COVID-free, but still remains extremely ill.

"[Coronavirus has] affected him from the top of his head to the tip of his toes," she said. "He is now COVID-free... The fight with the virus has been won, and he's still here. But it's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

