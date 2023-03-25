Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh brushes off criticism over relationship age gap: ‘People are obsessed’

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has shrugged off criticism over the age gap between herself and her partner Louis Church.

The ITV anchor has been together with Church for over two years. They met in 2020, with Church serving as a producer on Singh’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They have an 18-year age gap. Singh is 45; Church is approximately 27 years old.

The couple have faced criticism over the age gap in their relationship. In a new interview with Woman & Home Magazine, Singh brushed off the comments.

“I don’t see an age gap,” she told the publication, as per Huffington Post.

“What really matters in any kind of relationship in life is a synchronicity of values and emotions. I don’t know why we’re so obsessed with the age gap.

“As we are, right now, we are blissfully happy and Louis lives very much in the present.”

Ranvir Singh is dating 27-year-old Louis Church (Getty Images)

Singh went on to say that she knew “Louis was special” from the first time that they met on the set of Strictly.

“I was doing three jobs and I’ve never been more tired. I was slumped in my chair at 7am,” she recalled, adding that she was so tired that she didn’t respond when Church asked if she wanted a drink.

“15 minutes later, he came back with a green tea, a Berocca, Haribos and a KitKat,” said Singh. “I thought, ‘That is exactly what I want.’”

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice were eliminated from the competition in 2020 (BBC / Guy Levy)

The ITV presenter said: “From that moment, he has instinctively known exactly what I need.”

In 2021, Singh was promoted to a main regular co-host on GMB after she quit as political editor.

She has since divulged that she exited the role due to exhaustion.

“I was at the White House, in Brussels every week for Brexit, there was the Jeremy Corbyn thing with Momentum,” she said.

“Trump was tweeting every day, I was in Helsinki one day, I’d be in Austria the next day. I had a bit of a burnout.”

Singh had previously held the role for five years.