Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley hits out at Prince Harry for denying royal family racism claim

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley has taken aim at Prince Harry after he denied accusing the Royal Family of racism.

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple alleged that unnamed members had “concerns and conversations” about how “dark” the skin of their son Archie would be.

But during Prince Harry’s interview with ITV broadcaster Tom Bradby ahead of the publication of his autobiography, Spare, he insisted that they never made a racism accusation.

After Bradby had asked him to elaborate on the bombshell interview in which “you accused members of your family of racism”.

The royal answered: “There was – there was concern about his skin colour.”

Bradby then asked: “Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?” to which the 38-year-old responded: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradbury aired on Sunday (January 8) (ITV)

In light of the royal’s comments, Madeley aired his frustrations on Monday’s GMB and questioned why the shocking claim wasn’t “corrected.”

He shared: “If we misunderstood it and it was the front page story in the world, why didn’t they correct it?

“Why didn’t Harry or Meghan say at some point on one of their podcasts or one of the opportunities that they’ve had and say, ‘by the way, we didn’t mean it the way you guys took it, we weren’t accusing the family of racism.’

“Why didn’t they correct it, the day after it went out.”

Sharing her opinions, his co-host Susanna Reid interjected: “He blames the press for saying it was racism. He says they never said it was racism.

The presenter aired his views on Monday’s GMB (January 9) (ITV)

“There was a clarification that was issued in the wake of that Oprah interview because the day after it went out Oprah herself told CBS that the accusation wasn’t against the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Not happy with his take, Madeley added: “Sorry, I don’t buy that rewrite in the interview, there was a clear implication at the very least that there was a racist element about the skin colour of the forthcoming baby.

“It was never corrected, it was corrected last night, but two and a half three years too late. You can’t have it both ways Harry, I’m sorry.”

