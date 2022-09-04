Good Morning Britain presenter ‘mugged and racially assaulted’ in central London

Mr Phillips said he was assaulted on Saturday morning (GMB)

Good Morning Britain presenter, Noel Phillps has revealed he was “mugged, racially assaulted and spat at” in central London.

Mr Phillips, who is the North American correspondent for the programme, said he had been left “shaken” by the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“I was mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on yesterday on a busy street in central London. I’m ok. Just shaken,” he said.

“I know in hindsight I probably should not have chased my attacker - but adrenaline got the best of me.

“I’m really grateful though to the officers who happened to be driving along and came to my rescue. London is a beautiful city. Hate will never win.”

The Met Police later confirmed that officers were alerted to a robbery in New Oxford Street on Saturday morning.

A statement read: “At approximately 2.15am on Saturday, officers on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to the incident.

“A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made. He remains in custody.

“The man who was robbed was not injured. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”