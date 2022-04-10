Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford announces engagement

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

TV presenter Alex Beresford has revealed he is engaged to his girlfriend Imogen McKay after proposing on New Year’s Day while they were on holiday in Majorca.

The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay have been dating since August 2020 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

Beresford told Hello! magazine: “I’d been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn’t want to try a dating website.

“I’m of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.”

Alex Beresford and his fiancee Imogen McKay
Alex Beresford and his fiancee Imogen McKay (Hello! magazine)

He explained that he asked a friend if she knew anyone he would get on with, to which she replied: “I do – but she’s way too good for you”.

The presenter said he laughed along and told her “She’s the one that I want!”

Reflecting on the beginning of their relationship, he said: “We hit it off from the start.

“We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We’ve always been on the same page.”

McKay grew up in Australia and works in e-commerce operations for a top London restaurant.

She revealed that she had never seen Beresford on television before meeting him and refrained from looking him up beforehand as she wanted to find out for herself what he was like.

Recalling their first date in Bristol, where Beresford lives, she said: “When we met, it felt as if we’d known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally.”

The couple have since had a long-distance relationship moving between Bristol and London before their engagement.

Beresford described the “amazing moment” when he popped the question to McKay while they were walking along the beach in Majorica.

A post shared by A L E X B E R E S F O R D (@alexberesfordtv)

He said: “The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. ‘This is it,’ I thought.

“Imogen’s not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I’d hidden inside my rucksack.

“When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment.”

The couple plan to return to Majorca for their wedding in September, which will have around 100 guests to help them celebrate their big day.

Beresford’s 12-year-old son Cruz, from his previous marriage with Natalia Natkaniec, will act as ring bearer and best man.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.

