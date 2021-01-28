'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan vows to beat BBC Breakfast in ratings battle

Julia Hunt
·Contributor
·3 min read
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid discuss the 2019 Met Gala on 'Good Morning Britain'. (Credit: ITV)
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' (ITV)

Piers Morgan has vowed that Good Morning Britain is going to beat rival morning show BBC Breakfast in the ratings for the first time.

BBC Breakfast has so far been ahead of its ITV rival but Morgan is confident that its time is coming.

He told The Sun he thinks his show has “captured the zeitgeist and mood of the country a lot better than BBC Breakfast”, where the on-air team includes Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Jim Davidson after comic says he's 'ashamed' to know him

"The key to our success is that we can't be ignored,” said the presenter, who joined GMB in 2015.

"Whether you love us or hate us, we debate all the issues that people in this country are debating amongst themselves.”

The BBC have explained why the presenters' poppies were removed. (BBC)
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast (BBC)

"I think it's very likely we will overtake them in the ratings by the end of the year which will be an extraordinary achievement,” he said.

“You can see that there's real movement now. They're not moving, and we're moving relentlessly upwards."

Sharing The Sun’s story on Twitter, the TV star wrote: “Wow.. Yesterday, as @GMB hit a record ratings high of 28% audience share, we were up 170k viewers & 6 share pts year-on-year. And @BBCBreakfast was down 166k viewers & 5 share pts. This piece in @TheSun was perfectly timed.

“We're taking them down, one viewer at a time…”

However, Daily Mirror TV critic Ian Hyland poured cold water on Morgan’s bold claim.

Referencing The Sun’s headline “Love us or hate us, you can’t not watch us,” he tweeted: “Unless you’re one of the 2 million or so who always watch BBC Breakfast instead. Or the 60 million or so who don’t watch breakfast telly at all.”

He then added: “For reference, the most recent audience share is 40% for #BBCBreakfast and 23% for #GMB. If anything, Piers and Susanna are slipping back behind.”

Morgan has often tweeted about the ratings battle.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals Trump fell victim to hoax caller who impersonated him

In October, he told his followers on the site: “BREAKING: Massive ratings for @GMB⁩ yesterday. 2nd highest in show’s history & UP by 28% year-on-year, ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩ DOWN by 2%.

“Thanks for watching!”

Watch: Piers Morgan and Pamela Anderson's cheeky veganism debate

