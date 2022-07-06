Good Morning Britain interrupted by singing protester

Connie Evans and Lily Ford, PA
·2 min read

Good Morning Britain faced a minor interruption during a live broadcast when a protester began belting out a modified rendition of Bye Bye Baby outside the Houses of Parliament.

GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were hosting the ITV breakfast news show live from Westminster when activist Steve Bray began singing “Bye bye Boris”, a parody tune written by Somerled MacKay.

Reid, 51, and Balls, 55, noticed Bray’s karaoke while reporting on the recent barrage of resignations by Cabinet members and MPs, which have added to the mounting pressure on the Prime Minister.

Reid appeared distracted as the 53-year-old started singing, and asked: “Oh what’s… Sorry, where’s that come from?”

Balls replied: “I don’t know.”

Reid continued: “Are we about to do karaoke?” before realising it was Bray.

Bray, from Port Talbot in South Wales, made frequent protests against Brexit on College Green throughout 2018 and 2019 and has previously been heard shouting during TV news broadcasts.

He is also known for walking into the background of live TV reports, often wearing his eye-catching top hat and carrying placards with anti-Brexit or anti-Government messages.

Mr Bray told the PA news agency: “People love to hear it… I did notice Ed Balls dancing.

“It’s wearing thin on me now but I just keep putting it on… It’s a tune that, when I start, I can’t get it out of my head, even when I go to bed.

“I prefer the Somerled version because we can all relate to the lyrics better.”

Mr Bray said watching resignations pour out of Downing Street has been “gold”.

“Yesterday was gold, so gold,” he said.

“I got here for seven o’clock so I’ve had about three-and-a-half hours’ sleep, but it’s worth every second.

“They’re falling like flies at the moment. Boris is finished.

“(And) I’m here to show people that we don’t have to accept what they say without a fight.”

Reid quickly recognised the performer, saying: “Oh, it’s Steve Bray! It’s the latest Steve Bray protest, isn’t it?”

Despite the interruption, both presenters seemed to be entertained by the inventive performance.

“Oh, come on, Steve,” said Balls.

Reid added: “Well, I suppose if you’re no longer allowed to shout, there are other ways of making your voice heard.”

– Good Morning Britain airs on ITV every weekday from 6am.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A ’1-in-1,000 year’ storm just caused record-setting flash floods in parts of Columbia

    Businesses are still drying out, as city workers mend streets and clear debris from storm drains, with more rain is expected this week.

  • Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country's southwest

    At least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said Tuesday. Authorities say the latest spell of torrential rains, which started on Monday and continued on Tuesday, also damaged dozens of homes in Baluchistan. Since June, rains have killed 38 people and damaged more than 200 homes across Pakistan, including in Baluchistan, where over the weekend, a passenger bus skidded off a road and fell into a deep ravine amid heavy rain, killing 19 people.

  • Spain's service activity slows again in June -PMI

    Activity in Spain's services sector slowed again in June as soaring inflation continued to impact businesses, which in turn fuelled pessimism, a survey showed on Tuesday. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half Spain's economic output, fell to 54.0 last month from 56.5 in May.

  • Gender-affirming clinic bringing 'a lot of joy'

    Its services are still being developed, but a gender-affirming clinic in Charlottetown is making a huge difference in the lives of members of P.E.I.'s trans community. "There's a lot of joy in this clinic. It's joy that's coming out of relief," said Bruce Davison, a social worker at the clinic. "Who doesn't want to be part of a process where people are becoming what they're meant to be?" The clinic was established in February 2020 at Four Neighbourhoods Health Centre in Sherwood, and is open a f

  • Richarlison banned for Tottenham's EPL opener

    LONDON (AP) — Tottenham forward Richarlison was banned on Tuesday from his new club's English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season. Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,000), the English Football Association said in announcing the tribunal verdict. Tottenham start the league hosting Southampton on Aug. 6. Richarlison should be available to play at Chelsea one week lat

  • Spain boosts military spending to close gap with NATO goal

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is increasing military spending as it works toward meeting a NATO commitment by dedicating 2% of gross domestic product to defense, the Spanish government said Tuesday. Cabinet members approved a one-off expenditure of almost 1 billion euros ($1 billion) for Spain's Defense Ministry that the government said was needed to cover unexpected expenses produced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spain has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and deployed more troo

  • Next Generation Advanced Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

    The next-generation advanced battery market is expected to register a CAGR of 7. 24% during the forecast period, 2022-2027, registering market value of USD 2314 million in 2027 from USD 1455 million in 2020.New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Advanced Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290931/?utm_source=GNW The COVID-19 pandemic affected the

  • Pound and euro ‘unbuyable’, says French bank - live updates

    HMRC is ‘hiding the true cost of National Insurance raid’ – here’s what you’ll really pay Households could survive rates of 5pc, says Bank of England FTSE 100 jumps 1.6pc as markets rebound from sell-off Ben Marlow: GlaxoSmithKline's break-up will be a huge test for post-Brexit Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th

  • Street Fighter 6: New fighters can jump in

    Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.