Good Morning America featured USC in national segment that aired Tuesday. Here’s why

The University of South Carolina was highlighted by two alums and news corespondents with Good Morning America as part of a segment for the national program on Tuesday.

Kenneth Moton and Eva Pilgrim with ABC’s popular television program, featured their alma mater in a segment that also highlighted other parts of South Carolina, including Columbia and Charleston. Both Moton and Pilgrim said the were in the same class at USC, with Moton adding that he was a member of the Gamecock’s Carolina Band and even served as drum major.

The segment began with the two standing in the university’s basketball stadium in front of student athletes, members of the band and of course Cocky, USC’s mascot.

“The last time we were in this arena together, we were graduating,” Pilgrim said during the segment.

Being a former band student, Moton took the chance to interview Jay Jacobs, director of athletic bands at USC, to talk about the band and its perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know the resiliency of a band kid — these kids, resilient during COVID,” Moton said as members of the drum line played behind him.

The show also highlighted Charleston and resident Corey Alston, a practitioner of the city’s famous Gullah basket weaving, a practice handed down by the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of enslaved West and Central Africans brought to the area.

The segment also visited Columbia and interviewed Sarah Simmons, CEO of City Grit Hospitality Group, which works to end poverty and increase food access in the Midlands through training, workforce development and job creation and by providing meals to those in need.