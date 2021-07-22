‘Good Morning America’ Will Feature Disgraced Country Singer Morgan Wallen In Michael Strahan Sit-Down

ABC News show Good Morning America is fast becoming the confessional booth for celebrity image rehab. But it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get absolution.

In the latest edition, country singer Morgan Wallen plans a sit-down on Thursday morning with GMA co-host Michael Strahan. The discussion will be Wallen’s first since he was caught on video uttering a racial slur, resulting in severe career downsizing on several fronts.

Wallen’s planned sit-down recalls an earlier Strahan confessional interview in March of this year featuring Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor.

In that interview, Harrison tried to address his poor initial reaction to The Bachelor contestant Rachel Kirkconnell’s involvement in a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal. The discovery of that material drew internet outrage.

Harrison’s failure to adequately convey his disapproval of that imagery – Strahan later called it a “surface response” – snowballed into more outrage, ultimately leading to his resignation from his longstanding hosting duties on the reality show.

In an advance clip from the Thursday Wallen interview, Strahan asks the singer, “There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, ‘He’s only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image. It’s all a performance.’ So what do you say to that?”

Wallen responded, “I understand that. I’m not ever going to make everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth, and that’s all I know to do.”

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Country music star @MorganWallen sits down with our @michaelstrahan, in his first interview since he was caught on tape using a racial slur. Watch the interview TOMORROW only on @GMA starting at 7am. pic.twitter.com/RPk9B2u6Zr — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2021

