These good Miami-Dade doggos need homes. Yours?

Here’s what managers at Miami-Dade’s Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center say. For more information, contact the center at 3599 NW 79th Ave. in Doral. 305-468-5900. miamidade.gov/global/animals/contact.page.

“Meet Kathia (A2425167)! At just 3 years old, this super energetic and playful girl loves to run around and play with dogs and people. Life to this sweet girl is all about having fun and living life to the fullest! She would be the perfect dog to go on adventures with, adopt her today!”

“Leslie (A2439186) is a 4-year-old sweetheart who is a gentle soul. She can be a bit shy coming but once she warms up she is very affectionate. She loves to lean her body on to her handler for scratches. She has participated in playgroups and enjoys being around other dogs, however, she enjoys human company more. Open your heart and home to Leslie, adopt her today!”

“This 5-year-old tanning queen is Lola (A2219913). This super sweet girl enjoys snuggling up to humans as much as she loves sun-bathing. She doesn’t play too much with other dogs but enjoys being around them. She much rather curl up on the couch with her human for a Netflix movie night. Get yourself a new cuddle buddy by adopting Lola today.”

“Don’t let Molly’s (A1788808) age fool you, she is still a puppy at heart. At 7 years old this confident girl is a superstar in playgroups. She does so well with her doggie friends that she is often used to help socialize other pets. Molly is also very affectionate with humans. Molly enjoys playing with toys, especially the ones that squeak! Adopt Molly today!”