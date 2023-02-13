Good luck, Rihanna – having two under two is hell

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime - Ezra Shaw

I thought Bajans were meant to be laid back? There was nothing languid about Rihanna’s performance at the Superbowl, a glorious 13-minute medley of hit singles that reminded the millions watching why she is the second best-selling female artist ever. She is also, mostly thanks to her beauty brand Fenty, a self-made billionaire.

An intelligent and industrious woman, evidently: so you have to wonder: what is she thinking? The night’s big reveal was that the singer is pregnant. Her bump was clearly visible through a bright red Loewe outfit. While no specifics are known about how far along she is, it is only nine months since the birth of her (publicly unnamed son), raising the likelihood of Irish twins, born within 12 months. All being well, she will surely have two under two. Some have speculated that the colour scheme of her performance, with Rihanna in red and her dancers in white, was meant to evoke the reproductive process.

Sperm-themed dancers are the kind of thing that seem funny when you only have one child. I watched her show after a “relaxing weekend in the country” with my wife and our two children, aged zero and two, a break that made me grumpy, ill and more tired than I was on Friday evening. I am sympathetic to military planners. Nobody who has taken a toddler and a newborn to Hampshire would question the difficulty of putting a Challenger 2 into the Ukrainian countryside. I know, I know, we are blessed to have them and wouldn’t swap it for the world. But what nobody tells you about having two children, frankly, is that it’s awful. It’s the difference, someone wisely observed, between having a pet and running a zoo.

With a single child you maintain a semblance of dignity. You can keep up other friendships, and attend to your personal appearance. With two, you simply swap jailers for a few hours. Good morning, sir: would you care for the 4am poo leak or the 6am naked tantrum over muesli? As a comedian once put it: I slept like a baby, which is to say I woke up every two hours screaming after soiling myself. That’s before you consider the viral load, which is akin to living with a couple of bats you picked up in Wuhan. Talk about finding love in a hopeless place.

The logic behind small age gaps is that you “get it over and done with”, before cracking on with the career again. This may be what Rihanna and her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky, have in mind. Billionaires probably have a bit of help around the house. Alternatively they may be plotting a truly Irish approach, where you have so many children, over such a long period of time, that they “look after themselves”. You just don’t see many of those kinds of parents out and about in the wine bars to which I would like to return.

Either way, Rihanna is in for a shock. She might have performed at the Superbowl with one child, but will she with two? “Work work work work work work,” she sang to the delighted stadium in Arizona. With a toddler and a newborn on her hands, she will know that it is her most prescient lyric. Happy Valentine’s Day.