'Good Luck Charlie' Star Starts 9th Grade Days After Paris Trip: 'Jet Lag Is Real'

Mia Talerico played the titular infant of the Disney Channel sitcom when she was just 11 months old

Good luck, Mia!

Mia Talerico, who played the titular infant on Good Luck Charlie, is all grown up as she marked the start of her four years in high school this week.

The 14-year-old commemorated the moment with a colorful chalkboard that read “First Day 9th Grade” with Monday’s date while standing in front of palm trees.

Related: Busy Philipps Admits She's 'Still Processing' Birdie Going to Boarding School: 'Confident in Her' (Exclusive)

“First day of school,” Talerico wrote in her Instagram caption Wednesday, alongside hashtags such as #classof2027 and #jetlagisreal — the latter being a reference to her recent trip abroad.

Her TV mom Leigh-Allyn Baker commented on the post with several crying emoji, “She’s so big! Mia, you’re beautiful!” Talerico replied, “Thanks Mama Leigh.”

Before her summer vacation came to an end, the Disney Channel alum traveled overseas to Paris.

Talerico posted a carousel on Instagram last Saturday showcasing her European vacation, starting with a snap of her beside La Seine. She also included a selfie she took with her mom at the river.

Related: Dua Lipa Keeps Effortlessly Cool During Greek Vacation: ‘Sailing Through the Peloponnese’

The actress also went sightseeing to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris and walked through one of the many alleyways between the city streets.

She made sure to show off the local cuisine she enjoyed with a delectable spread of different cheeses and green grapes.

To help round out documentation of her cultural experience, she included a photo of a white marble statue of a woman with a bird perched on her hand.

“See you again paris🤞🇫🇷,” she captioned the post with hashtags like #mynewfav.

Story continues

She also couldn’t pass up seeing Paris’ most iconic landmark. Last week, she shared a photo of her standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, writing, “Bonjour ❤️🥖#travel #summer.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Talerico starred on Good Luck Charlie, which aired on Disney Channel from 2010 to 2014 for four seasons, when she was just 11 months old.



In 2020, the cast reunited on Zoom to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the sitcom's premiere.

"I probably had a really easy role 'cause I just got told most of my lines or didn't have any," Talerico said, per Entertainment Tonight. "I think it was really easy because most of the time, it was what happened. We just rolled with it, like, in the crawling scene, I just stood up so we just went with it."

According to her IMDb, Talerico has since appeared in a few short films and the Brat TV series Mani from 2018 to 2022.

As for upcoming projects, she is set to star as Kelly in a family comedy titled American Summer, which is currently in pre-production.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.