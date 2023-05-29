‘He was a good kid’: Miami Gardens remembers their fallen soldier on Memorial Day

Miami Gardens’ residents gathered on Memorial Day to honor soldiers who sacrificed their lives while on duty, including one of their own who made national headlines after his passing.

The city of Miami Gardens hosted its sixth annual Sgt. La David T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday morning. The free event drew 160 residents to the community’s single-story Senior Family Center at 18330 NW 12th Ave. Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s family were among the attendees. Johnson was a native Miami Gardens resident who lost his life in 2017 in an ambush in Niger. He was 25 years old.

Sgt. Miguel Irizarry, left, keeps his eyes on the flag while Off. Daretha Hall, center, line-up and Off. Edouard Rodriguez makes some final adjustments as they prepare for the Presentation of Colors. On Memorial Day, May 29, 2023 the city of Miami Gardens hosted the Sgt. La David T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast. The event pays tribute to one of the Miami Gardens soldiers who lost his life in an ambush in Niger.

The event started with a moment of silence in honor of fallen soldiers and the national anthem. Attendees later listened to speeches by the former mayor of Miami Gardens Oliver Gilbert and the event’s keynote speaker, musician and veteran Maxine Reyes. Guests sat at one of 14 tables, decorated in red, white and blue table cloths with silver plates adorned with small American flags. Vases sat at the center of most tables, spilling with baby’s breath, orchids and red, white and navy blue-colored roses.

“To those we lost, we cannot bring them back,” Reyes said. “What you and I can do today is remember them.”

During the latter half of the event, the room was filled with chatter and music — think the likes of Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” — as attendees lined up to a breakfast buffet. Scrambled eggs, bacon, waffles were piled onto plastic plates. Cups were filled with coffee, orange juice or fresh fruit.

The event’s namesake spent his entire life in Miami Gardens, working in the neighborhood’s Walmart on Northwest 27th Ave. and graduating from Miami Carol City Senior High. Johnson skipped college to go straight into the military, much to the great concern of Cowanda Johnson, his adoptive mother who raised him. Johnson’s biological mother died when he was five years old. Johnson went onto raise her adopted son and he became one of her 11 kids.

Holding a small American flag, Shavarius Johnson, 11, is comforted by his sister Ericka Pollick, right during the singing of the National Anthem at the commencement of the commemorative ceremony for Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

An uproar followed Johnson’s death, after former President Trump’s made a controversial call to Johnson’s widow. Trump was reported to have told Johnson’s widow that her husband, “knew what he signed up for.” Trump later disputed the conversation.

Zero talk of politics and controversy filled the room, but rather memories of Johnson as a neighbor, son and friend, including from the city’s mayor Harris.

“We did know him. We used to see him ride his bicycle,” Harris said. “His family is vital to this community. We tell them thank you for his service and his sacrifice.”

Quinn Smith, center, waves small American flags above his sisters’ heads — Nyla Smith, 12, second from the left, and Layla Smith, 15, right.

Aside from his family who attended the ceremony, Johnson is survived by his widow and three kids. Now based in Tampa, his widow and three kids did not attend the event.

The national holiday — meant to pay tribute to fallen soldiers — comes as a hard time for Johnson’s adopted mother. After the morning’s event, she planned to revisit a place she often frequented — Johnson’s grave at Fred Hunter Cemetery on Taft Street. She would take him the bouquet presented to her family at the event.

“He was a good kid.That’s what angered me the most. He was a good kid. The way he was killed, it really, really made me so angry. He never drank. He never smoked. He finished school,” Johnson said. “He joined the military, because he wanted to fight for his country.”