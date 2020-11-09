'A good kid': Family mourns son who died of COVID-19

Jevin Potvin died just as his father thought he might finally be turning a corner.

For more than half his life, the 32-year-old had battled addictions to opioids and other drugs. He'd been using a wheelchair for roughly the past five years after a blood infection from a needle damaged his spine.

Even so, right up until the end, his father, Dan Potvin, remained guardedly optimistic. His son had been clean for months, and while he was in hospital for his myriad health problems, he was set to be discharged in late April to the family's farm in rural south Ottawa.

Before that could happen, Jevin came down with a fever. The doctors said it was COVID-19. Given his already compromised immune system, he was placed in isolation.

They said there was nothing they could do, no surgeries. So the Sunday, they pulled the plug and that was that. - Dan Potvin

On Saturday, May 3, two weeks after the COVID-19 diagnosis, the hospital called Dan Potvin and said his son was non-responsive.

"They did a brain scan and they discovered he had a bleed on his brain from the medication, because I guess he was on heavy blood thinners for the COVID. It's one of the things they do," said Potvin from the farm late last month. "And he never woke up."

'Before his time'

Jevin Potvin died "before his time," his father says. And when it comes to COVID-19, the statistics back that up.

As of Sunday, Nov. 8, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) had attributed 341 deaths locally to COVID-19.

More than two-thirds of those deaths, 250 in all, have been people 80 and older. Fifty-one people in their 70s have died of COVID-19, 29 people in their 60s and nine people in their 50s.

Among 30-somethings, OPH, which doesn't identify individuals who've died from coronavirus, has only connected one local death to COVID-19. That's in line with the national numbers: Health Canada's ongoing tabulation of COVID-19 statistics has confirmed only 17 deaths nationwide among people in the 30-39 age group, or roughly 0.2 per cent of the country's overall death toll.

Immunocompromised individuals are significantly more likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19, however. Jevin's family doesn't doubt that his bad health — he'd had back and heart surgeries since losing the use of his legs, and was in near-constant pain — contributed to the complications that caused his death.

Nevertheless, before he died, they still held out hope.

"You could see it in his face. You can just tell, right, when he's not using. The last six months, he was doing really well. So I had hope that ... he'll be able to get on with his life," Dan Potvin said.

"It looked like he was going to beat it."

