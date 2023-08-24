Good karma: Washington man saves trapped kitten, wins $717,500 from state lottery

A Washington man won $717,500 playing the Washington Lottery's Hit 5 draw game the same day he saved a trapped cat. We'll call that, good karma.

After rescuing a helpless kitten later named Peaches, Joseph Waldherr from Tacoma felt inspired and decided to play the state lottery game.

According to the Lottery, Waldherr was on his way to work at the post office on July 31 when he heard a meowing sound. After desperately searching in all directions, he couldn't locate the source of the sound. Eventually, he discovered a kitten trapped in a tight space. He gently removed the kitten from its predicament and nestled it in his sweatshirt pocket. The kitten slept soundly for the remainder of Waldherr's shift in his warm and cozy pocket.

After experiencing the heartwarming rescue, Waldherr stopped at Park Avenue Foods on South Park Avenue in Tacoma where he purchased his winning ticket.

After a few days, he remembered buying a Hit 5 ticket from a nearby convenience store. He and his wife scanned it multiple times but saw the message "see lottery office" each time. Waldherr searched online and discovered they had won the jackpot.

Their ticket split an advertised $1.435 million jackpot to win a $717,000 prize before taxes for the July 31, 2023, drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing on Mon. July 31, 2023, were 11, 13, 24, 34, and 41.

Waldherr and his spouse credited their good fortune to the small kitten he rescued on the day he won the lottery. They decided to keep her and named her "Peaches" because her cheeks looked like the fruit's color.

Joseph Waldherr, pictured here with his wife, was rewarded with a $717,500 lottery win after the heartwarming moment he rescued a helpless kitten.

On Aug. 2, Waldherr and his wife claimed their prize. Waldherr informed the Lottery that he intends to save a portion of his prize money while utilizing the rest to assist with his parent's home to ensure they have a comfortable retirement. He and his spouse are also looking to contribute to various charitable organizations.

"My wife and I have everything we need," Waldherr shared. "We just want to help others."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Postal worker wins $717,500 in lottery after saving trapped kitten