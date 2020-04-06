Is it a good idea to take a mortgage payment holiday?

Photo credit: elxeneize - Getty Images

One of the biggest financial outgoings for most households every month is the mortgage. Now we're in coronavirus lockdown and millions of people are worried about their jobs and earnings, the option to take a 'mortgage holiday' is a welcome one. But how does it work?

What is a mortgage holiday?

A mortgage holiday is where your lender allows you to defer your monthly payments to a later date. Under the recent scheme announced by the Government, homeowners in financial difficulties because of the the coronavirus will be allowed to stop or reduce their monthly payments for up to three months.

Is this the only option available for homeowners?

No, depending on your circumstances and your lender, you might be able to swap to interest or capital only payments, which will reduce your monthly outgoings for the three-month period.

Contacting your lender to explain that you’re experiencing financial difficulties is your first step and they’ll tell you what’s available. What's different at the moment is that they all should have some kind of fast-track approval process and shouldn’t ask for evidence of your difficulties.

Will having financial problems affect my credit rating?

Whichever route you are offered and choose, credit ratings shouldn’t be affected and you won’t have to pay any fees to make this temporary change. Some lenders are only allowing customers who were up to date with their mortgage payments before the virus struck to take this holiday, but if you were already behind it’s still worth asking. No-one should have their homes repossessed during this period.

How will that affect monthly payments once this is all over?

Different lenders are operating their 'holiday' scheme in different ways, but one thing that’s the same is that once the coronavirus pandemic is over and things resume as normal, the missing payments will have to be made up. You may be asked to increase your monthly payments, or allowed to extend the length of your mortgage term, but the unpaid interest will need to be paid back.

Is it a good idea to take a mortgage payment holiday?

This depends very much on your circumstances and what your lender can offer. Paula Higgins from the HomeOwners Alliance explains: 'Many people can save a lot of money off their monthly repayments by simply remortgaging. The UK base rate very recently reduced from 0.75 per cent to 0.25 per cent – the lowest rate for hundreds of years. That means if you’re on a tracker mortgage or variable rate mortgage you could see a reduction in your monthly payment as the rate cut feeds through. Fixed rate mortgages are already available at extremely low rates and could offer the chance to lock in whilst interest rates are so low.'



And Paula's advice is: 'Speak to your mortgage lender, sooner rather than later if you think you may struggle. We've had quite a few phone calls from homeowners simply stuck on the phone for long periods of time trying to get through to get some information – but persevere.'

I’m on the Help to Buy scheme – is there aid for me?

Yes. Help To Buy customers who pay interest on their equity loans and who are in financial difficulties because of the coronavirus have also been offered aid. This only applies to customers who took out their loan before March 31, 2015, as equity loans are interest-free for the first five years.

Will German, Help to Buy director at Homes England, says: 'Like other lenders, we will offer payment holidays for those struggling to pay interest fees on their equity loan, and we’ll also offer a range of flexible payment options to defer interest payment for a period.'

He said they’d assess each hardship plea on a case-by-case basis, adding: 'The first step is for customers experiencing difficulty related to coronavirus to contact their main mortgage lender to discuss revised payment arrangements. They should then contact our Equity Loan Administrator* to discuss the options available to them. Please don’t struggle in silence.'

*Contact the Equity Loan administrator on 0345 848 0236 or Target.HCA@targetgroup.com

