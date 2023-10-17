'Good idea.' Justice Amy Coney Barrett signals support for a Supreme Court ethics code, reports say

WASHINGTON – Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggested Monday that she supports a code of conduct for the Supreme Court, telling an audience in Minneapolis that such a code would be a “good idea.”

“I think it would be a good idea for us to do it, particularly so that we can communicate to the public exactly what it is that we're doing in a clear way," Barrett said at an event organized by the University of Minnesota Law School, according to Bloomberg Law.

"There is no lack of consensus among the justices,” Barrett, a conservative, added, according to NBC News. “There's unanimity among all nine justices that we should and do hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards possible."

Barrett's remarks were the latest from a justice indicating support for the idea of ethics changes at the high court. Last month, Justice Elena Kagan, a member of the Supreme Court's liberal wing, said she hoped her colleagues would adopt an ethics code of conduct, which she said might “go far in persuading other people that we were adhering to the highest standards of conduct."

Barrett's remarks come as the Supreme Court has been heavily criticized following a series of stories this year detailing lavish travel Justice Clarence Thomas accepted from GOP donor Harlan Crow, as well as revelations that Justice Samuel Alito flew to Alaska for a fishing trip on a private jet in 2008 that belonged to a hedge fund manager who repeatedly brought cases before the high court.

Barrett declined to say why the court has failed to adopt a code so far.

"That's something I can't really speak for the court about or make any sort of guess about," she said.

Barrett is only the latest justice to weigh in on the issue this year. In May, weeks before the Supreme Court wrapped up its last term, Chief Justice John Roberts told an audience that he was committed to ensuring the "highest standards of conduct." Without offering specifics or addressing the recent controversies directly, Roberts framed the ethics debate as an "issue of concern inside the court."

Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks during the Seventh Circuit Judicial Conference Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Lake Geneva, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG113

In early September, Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled that the Supreme Court may take steps "soon" to address ethics scandals. Kavanaugh said that he was "hopeful" there would be "concrete steps taken soon on that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justice Barrett signals support for Supreme Court ethics code