Good Humor and Pop-Tarts Have Joined Forces to Create Brown Cinnamon Sugar Bars

UPDATED: May 12, 2020 at 9:44 a.m.

How was it back in January (January!!!) that Good Humor and Pop-Tarts unveiled its Brown Cinnamon Sugar Frozen Dessert Bars? It seems like it was forever ago, but the ice cream treat has just now hit shelves nationwide.

The frozen dessert bars have a cinnamon core that’s surrounded by a creamy vanilla-flavored frozen dairy dessert. It’s complete with a coating of brown sugar cinnamon crumbles. You can find the 6-count boxes in the freezer aisle for $3.49. Now you can enjoy Pop-Tarts for breakfast and dessert.



ORIGINAL POST: Jan. 23, 2020 at 10:37 a.m.

We’re used to eating Pop-Tarts in its classic pastry form. Who can resist a warm Frosted Strawberry fresh out of the toaster? Now one of the (arguably) best flavors has been transformed into a new Good Humor frozen dairy dessert bar.

The Brown Sugar Cinnamon bars have three layers to deliver the same sweet flavor as the pastry version. While the description doesn’t describe the exact layers, they appear to be some sort of frozen brown sugar cinnamon core that is surrounded by vanilla ice cream and coated in brown sugar cinnamon crumbles. You can pick up a six-pack box in the freezer aisle.

Now that these Good Humor Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon bars exist, we can’t help but think about other flavors we would love to get an ice cream makeover. There are a lot of different types of Pop-Tarts, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for many more!





