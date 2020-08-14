'It's good to be home': Duchess Meghan leads interview on fixing race, gender issues in newsrooms

Duchess Meghan of Sussex, who with husband Prince Harry has had problems with the media, played media interlocutor on Thursday when she asked some of the questions during an online discussion of race and gender issues in the media.

In the process, we got to hear a fair amount of excited talk from Meghan herself, including: "It's good to be home," she said, after 10 years living abroad, with the last three in the United Kingdom.

Now that she's back in the U.S., she said she's encouraging everyone to vote in November. Harry, she said, has never voted in his life (as per custom for British royals who are barred from getting involved in politics). She said she's been talking recently with feminist Gloria Steinem, a new friend.

She decried "clickbait" headlines and the "toxicity in the economy of attention" that ignores whether a media story is true or not, a possible allusion to the Sussex ongoing battles with U.K. tabloids. And she hailed the advent of new online platforms as a potential remedy to the kind of media coverage that helped drive her and Harry from their royal roles.

"We want to have trust in journalism and what we're reading, and (instead) we're getting all this stuff and it becomes noise as opposed to truth and accurate journalism," she said.

The former Meghan Markle, who briefly wanted to become a journalist before she became a TV actress, interviewed Emily Ramshaw, CEO and co-founder of The 19th*, a new non-profit online publication launched this year by women journalists and focused on women and politics.

(The 19th refers to the amendment to the constitution extending the right to vote to women, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. There's an asterisk attached to signal that in practice at first, the right to vote was granted only to white women.)

Appearing via video link from her new home in California, Meghan, 39, wrapped up the last panel of the last day of the week-long virtual summit, "The 19th* Represents," by interviewing Ramshaw about "transforming" newsrooms.

Meghan, whose hair was noticeably longer, wore a sleeveless orange top and gold bracelets on one wrist, which viewers could see as she moved her arms around during her animated discussion with Ramshaw.

The latter admitted, "I'd be lying if I didn’t say this is completely surreal" being interviewed by a leading news figure like Meghan.

Ramshaw said The 19th* is a nonprofit, non-partisan news platform founded by women, staffed mostly by women and intended to cover news about all of women's shared interests and commonality.

"You're capturing the moment in extraordinary way, and even looking at all the risks, you did it," Meghan enthused. "There’s a lot to celebrate you doing that. Women's voices being part of the storytelling is so key."

Earlier, Ramshaw told CNN and other outlets that Meghan had contacted her about participating in the summit. "I nearly fell out of my chair," Ramshaw said. "The duchess basically said that the issues that we care about are issues that she's really interested in this moment," including "super-high-quality media, gender equity, racial justice."

Like any canny journalist, Ramshaw, a fellow graduate of Northwestern University and the former editor of the Texas Tribune, got in a few questions herself for Meghan:

"What's it like coming back to the United States (now), as a biracial woman?" Ramshaw asked. It was "sad and devastating" to see the country "in such a state" of division, Meghan replied.

