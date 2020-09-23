‘Good guys are demonized, criminals are canonised’: One of the officers in Breonna Taylor raid speaks out in fiery email

An officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor has broken his silence (Breonna Taylor)

A Louisville sergeant at the centre of the Breonna Taylor investigation sent a mass email on Tuesday defending police actions as "legal, moral and ethical".

It comes as Louisville police declared a pre-emptive state of emergency in anticipation of findings from the state's attorney general, who has been investigating possible criminal charges against the officers involved Ms Taylor's death.

In the email sent to more than 1,000 colleagues about 2 am on Tuesday morning, Jonathan Mattingly said the next few days would be tough whatever the outcome as they were pawns in a political game.

"Regardless of the outcome today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It's sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized," Mr Mattingly wrote in the email, first reported by Vice News correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman on Twitter.

Mr Mattingly, who was shot and wounded during the raid on 13 March, also wrote that his colleagues did not deserve to be in the position that allowed thugs to yell, curse, degrade, thrown bricks, urine and expect them to do nothing in their jobs of "good versus evil".

"Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy," he added.

New: LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly (who is being investigated as part of Breonna Taylor’s case) sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is "good versus evil” pic.twitter.com/VcuyPDP790 — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 22, 2020

Mr Mattingly's lawyer, Kent Wicker, confirmed to The Courier-Journal that Mr Mattingly sent the email to express his feelings in difficult times.

"Like our entire community, he is hopeful this process moves forward quickly and that his fellow officers and the people of Louisville remain safe,” Mr Wicker said.

During a press conference to discuss police barricades securing the city's downtown area, Louisville Metro Police Department chief Robert Schroder said talking about the outcome was premature.

Mr Mattingly, along with detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, was one of the three officers who fired their weapons serving a search warrant at Ms Taylor's apartment.

“This is by no means intended to be a lockdown of the downtown area,” Mr Schroeder said.

After Louisville police issued a statement Tuesday in anticipation of attorney general Daniel Cameron's decision, Mayor Greg Fischer said the goal was to keep everyone safe.

The state of emergency allows Mr Fischer to employ restrictions like curfews, close parking garages and ban street parking.

Journalist Hayes Gardner posted images online of buildings, gas stations and shop fronts boarded up and vehicle barricades around Jefferson Square Park.

Here’s the area around Jefferson Square Park, the hub of protests. pic.twitter.com/mYT5Yo0SbT — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 22, 2020

While Mr Cameron has not given a public timeline on his decision, Louisville police cancelled all days off and all vacation requests on Monday , leading some observers to believe a decision not to recommend charges will be coming this week.

Activists promoting violence on Twitter have begun calling for the city to burn if a charging decision for the officers involved isn't delivered.

Not the police chief of Louisville issuing a state of emergency before they announce the decision on Breonna Taylor’s case!!! Wtf, they better burn that city to the ground — Vanessa (@vnmxo_) September 22, 2020

Louisville is about to burn down. — not thee thee 💞 (@itscecduhh) September 22, 2020

If Breonna Taylor don’t get justice today I hope they burn Louisville to the ground — Justice for Breonna Taylor (@KenyaNichole_) September 22, 2020

Anyone who tells Black people to protest peacefully is a threat. — . (@oldheadforlife) September 22, 2020

I'm telling y'all - if you think going down to Louisville to protest peacefully is going to be met with praise from the outside and from cops downtown...you best just not go. If you don't come correct, the cops will hit you first...burn the shit to the ground, they'd do it to you — ☭Cₑₙₜᵣₐₗ ₚₐᵣₖ ₜₕₑ Fᵢᵥₑ₋💥☭ (@AngrySocialismo) September 22, 2020

When I reported in Louisville, multiple activists/community leaders told me unequivocally...the "city will burn" if the police aren't charged over Breonna Taylor's murder.



This looks like preemptive preparation for no charges https://t.co/AdWxIC5p7b



— Jordan (@JordanChariton) September 22, 2020

