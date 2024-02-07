Good Good Desert Open to be played under the lights at Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — The first Good Good Desert Open is coming to the first fully lit golf course in Arizona.

The popular golf influencers will hit the course Wednesday, the eve of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, at 5 p.m. with a cast of celebrities, pro athletes and content creators in a 14-hole competition in a scramble format. There will be 26 two-person teams in all.

“We’re excited to partner with Troon and Grass Clippings to bring this unique golf event to life,” said Good Good Golf CEO Matt Kendrick.

The event will be live on Peacock.

“The Good Good Desert Open, being live-streamed and played under the lights, symbolizes our commitment to innovating the golf experience and bringing the sport to a wider, digital audience,” said Grass Clippings CEO Jake Hoselton.

Some of the names expected to participate:

Garrett Clark and Grant Horvat

AJ and Albert Pujols

Frankie Borelli and Trent Ryan

Matt Scharff and Micah Morris

Stephen Castaneda and Brad Dalke

Paige Spiranac and Cailyn Henderson

Johnny Manziel and Cody Yalt

Ryan Sheckler and Jimmy Hosleton

Dave Roberts and Pete Wilson

Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills opened to night golf play on Dec. 1. With about 80 LED lights around the course, the executive-length course is a par-3 only course at night.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek