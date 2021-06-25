‘Good Girls’ Stars Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks React To NBC Cancellation With Memes: “We Gave It Our All. We Really Did”

As bittwersweet as NBC’s cancellation of Good Girls may be, leading ladies Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman found some humor in the news by meme-ing their reactions to the news.

Both of the actresses shared a similar post to their Twitter and Instagram pages just hours after learning of the cancellation. First shared by Whitman on Twitter, the social media post sees Hendrick’s Beth covering the eyes of Whitman’s Annie with her hands, shielding her from a headline that reads “Good Girls Canceled At NBC,” or a link announcing the news.

More from Deadline

“Well, we gave it our all. We really did,” Hendricks captioned her version of the meme on Instagram. “Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.”

Their social media posts come shortly after NBC revealed on Friday that it has cancelled the woman-led drama after four seasons. Good Girls will end after the network airs the remaining five episodes between now and July. Despite being top-performer for Netflix, the Universal Television title will not be shopped elsewhere, NBC added.

Whitman replied to her co-stars post, reciprocating the feelings of gratitude and love.

“Love you ladies more than anything on gods green,” the actress wrote.

Written and executive produced by creator Jenna Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Also reacting to the news as Matthew Lillard, who starred as Hendrick’s on-screen husband Dean. While he didn’t share the same meme, or a similar iteration, as his co-stars, Lillard summed up his feelings in three words.

Story continues

“So. Very. Sad,” he tweeted on Friday.

See more reactions from the stars and creative team of Good Girls below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.