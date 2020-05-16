‘Good Girls’ Renewed For Season 4 At NBC

Click here to read the full article.

NBC has picked up a fourth season of Good Girls, from creator Jenna Bans.

Good Girls, whose third season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting production shutdown, has done well ratings-wise. The series averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens, with the show’s Feb. 16 season premiere growing to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers with digital and linear viewing recorded to date. Digital 18-49 viewership also grew this season versus last by 50%, making it NBC’s #2 show this season on digital platforms.

Written and executive produced by Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Cast also includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Universal TV produces. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce.

Here’s a clip of the cast receiving the good news.

