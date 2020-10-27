‘Good Girls’ EP Carla Banks-Waddles Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls executive producer Carla Banks Waddles is expanding her relationship with Universal Television, signing an overall deal with the studio behind the popular NBC series.

Banks-Waddles worked her way up in half-hours comedy before transitioning over to dramas. She caught the attention of Good Girls executive producers/co-showrunners Jenna Bans, who created the hourlong series, and Bill Krebs in 2018 and joined the show in season 2 as a consulting producer. She was named co-executive producer in season three, and has been promoted to executive producer for the upcoming fourth season.

Banks-Waddles also wrote the NBC/Uni TV drama pilot At That Age, executive producing the project with Malcolm D. Lee and Debra Martin Chase Martin. The pilot was greenlighted in early 2020 but was rolled to 2021 due to the production disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are over the moon to officially be in business with Carla Waddles,” said Erin Underhill, EVP, Drama Development, Universal TV. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with her for the past few seasons on Good Girls as well as in development on At That Age, and feel lucky to have persuaded Carla to make UTV her home. Carla is an exquisite writer who brings so much authenticity, integrity and nuance to her prose, as well as a lot of fun and audaciousness. We foresee a long and abundant partnership, and can’t wait to dive in.”

Banks-Waddles also created the Bounce network TV series One Love starring Mark Curry and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Her other writing/producing credits include For Your Love, That’s So Raven, Half & Half, The Bill Engvall Show, Let’s Stay Together, The Soul Man, Truth Be Told, Hit The Floor and Bigger.

“Everyone at UTV has already been such an incredible champion of me and my voice,” said Banks-Waddles. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue working with a great team of people who are all committed to telling authentic, inclusive stories.”

Banks-Waddles is repped by Gersh, Shuman Co. and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson Abramson.

