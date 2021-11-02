Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. (TSXV: GOOD) ("Good Gamer"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and games developer, is pleased to announce the following changes to its management team:

James Xing Hong has been hired as VP of Operations of Good Gamer. Hong has spent over 26 years in the gaming industry, and has become an expert on real money poker, casino, horse racing, MMORPG products, social F2P online gaming products marketing, and business development. Prior to his role at MMORPG.com, Hong built and managed online gaming business operations as live operations manager of MGame Corp, a Korean-based publicly-traded video game developer, and COO of Snail Digital, one of the earliest 3D virtual technology research companies and one of China's largest 3D digital culture entertainment producing companies.

Shoukri Kattan has been hired as Chief Architect of Good Gamer. Shoukri Kattan is a technology leader with a decade of experience working with startups and large enterprises. He has led engineering teams across four continents and delivered millions of dollars worth of software products to customers ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies including household names such as TELUS, Apple, and Ericsson.

Chris Lafrance has been hired as Project Manager of Good Gamer. Chris LaFrance is a senior software engineer with over 20 years of experience leading custom ERP, BI, M2M and web/mobile software/solution development for a wide variety of industries including FinTech, Crypto, Transportation, Industrial, Manufacturing, High-Tech, Environmental, Engineering, and Marine.

The Company also announced that Adam Hudani has resigned as Chief Operating Officer, but will remain on the board of Good Gamer's wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer Corp. and as a consultant on an hourly basis. Keith Bussey has also resigned from the Company as Chief Technical Officer, but his services will be retained as a consultant on an hourly basis.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) is a real-money skill gaming operator and games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States. The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. All games on the Tournament Management Platform are one hundred percent (100%) skill-based and do not involve random number generation elements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

