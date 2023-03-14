Good Friday Agreement: Joe Biden and Bill Clinton to visit NI

Bill Clinton and Joe Biden have both said they will visit Northern Ireland

US President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton will both visit Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden said it was his intention to also visit the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Clinton will be joined by his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at an international conference at Queen's University Belfast.

Details of Mr Biden's visit are yet to be confirmed.

The current president made the announcement at a joint press conference in California with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

'We'd love to have you'

The pair met in Point Loma naval base to unveil details of a nuclear submarine deal.

Mr Sunak said: "I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I know it's something very special and personal to you, we'd love to have you over."

Mr Biden said it was his intention to accept the invitation.

Joe Biden met Rishi Sunak in California

The peace deal was signed on 10 April 1998 and was designed to bring an end to three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Mr Clinton visited Northern Ireland three times during his presidency - firstly to support peace talks which eventually led to the agreement and later to support its implementation.

He also attended an event at Queen's University to mark the 20th anniversary of the agreement in 2018.

Mrs Clinton is chancellor of the university.

She said she would be delighted to host her husband at the event, which runs from 17-19 April.

There has been speculation that Mr Biden will also attend.

'Key partner for peace'

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar tweeted to say he was looking forward to discussing President Biden's visit during his meeting with him later in the week.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said she would be delighted to welcome President Biden.

"The United States has been a key partner for peace in Ireland," she said.

"Such a visit demonstrates its continued commitment, which is deeply valued."

Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed Mr Biden's visit, but said that progress on restoring Stormont would be made on the "basis of solid foundations".

Sir Jeffrey was also asked about the new Windsor Framework deal to revise post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

He said the deal did not go far enough and that the UK government needed to give more clarification about the new proposals.

Sir Jeffrey added that regardless of a presidential visit, he had no "arbitrary timelines" when it came to the DUP deciding on whether it would support the framework.

Alliance Party assembly member Andrew Muir said Mr Biden's visit was an important and positive opportunity for Northern Ireland which should be in the "context of restored and reformed assembly and executive".

Social Democratic and Labour Party MP Claire Hanna said the planned visit by Mr Biden was good news.

"It reminds us that the Good Friday Agreement is an incredible achievement, even if there are parts that need refreshed," she told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.

Analysis box by Enda McClafferty, NI political editor

It was to be the high point of the week.

President Biden flanked by the taoiseach on St Patrick's day in the White House announcing his first trip to Ireland since taking up office, just like President Barack Obama did back in 2011.

Instead it was a throw away line at a news conference on the fringe of a nuclear submarine deal.

A line coughed up by the president after an invitation from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a quick follow up question by a journalist.

There was no great fanfare and it was all done and dusted in seconds.

But it ends weeks of speculation.

The US president has long taken a close interest in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

During a St Patrick's Day event in 2022 with then Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the president reaffirmed his government's support for the Good Friday Agreement.

Hillary Clinton is chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

What is the Good Friday Agreement?

The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, was a political deal designed to bring an end to 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.

It was signed on 10 April 1998 and approved by public votes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

It is based on the idea of co-operation between communities and helped to set up a new government for Northern Ireland, representing both nationalists and unionists.

The 25th anniversary of the deal will fall on 10 April 2023, which will be Easter Monday.

Mr Biden and Mr Sunak spoke of the trip to Northern Ireland following the announcement of the Aukus submarine pact.

Mr Sunak insisted the Windsor Framework deal with the EU was a "great step forward" for Northern Ireland, with hopes it could ease tensions with Democrats in the US and pave the way for trade talks.

But the prime minister downplayed the focus on a free trade deal with the US, telling GB News: "America is always, and has always been for a long time, our closest economic relationship, it's our single biggest trade partner."

What are NI's plans for the 25th anniversary?

More details of Mr Biden's cross-border visit are expected to be released in the coming days as he prepares to host the St Patrick's Day events in the White House.

The president is also expected to visit Ballina in County Mayo - the place his ancestors left in the 1850s bound for the US.

Earlier this week, both Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) announced events to mark the anniversary., including the conference.

Large-scale silent video portraits of the 14 politicians who negotiated the peace deal will be displayed at UU's Belfast campus from 15 to 20 April.

Other events by UU include a new leadership programme, a tourism summit and an education project based on journalist Lyra McKee's legacy.

