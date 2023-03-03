For the good of F1, someone has to challenge Max Verstappen this season

Max Verstappen - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Between 2000 and 2004, Michael Schumacher hoovered up five world titles and 48 race wins in a period of Ferrari dominance which did huge damage to Formula One.

Schumacher was undoubtedly a brilliant driver. He was ruthless, yes. And that desire to win at all costs saw him cross the line on occasion, committing indiscretions for which many fans mark him down in their list of all-time greats. But there is no doubt the German set the standard, on and off the track.

Schumacher’s greatness was not the issue. His utter domination of Formula One was. It almost destroyed the sport. Racing in the Schumacher era became predictable, television ratings plummeted, the later rounds of the championship were hardly worth watching.

For Schumacher then, read Max Verstappen now.

Michael Schumacher, right, celebrates beside his teammate Brazil Felipe Massa, left, during the winner's ceremony of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany at the Hockenheimring - AP Photo/Christof Stache

No one doubts the Dutchman’s brilliance behind the wheel. But wandering around the Bahrain paddock on Friday, it was impossible not to detect a whiff of apprehension at the prospect of another Verstappen cakewalk this year.

Actually, apprehension is probably putting it mildly. Another season in which Verstappen has wrapped things up by the time we reach Japan would be disastrous in this Netflix-era of F1, with all of these new, young fans on the end of a hook. They need to be reeled in, not allowed to wriggle free now.

There is every chance of that happening if Red Bull have a Ferrari-like period of dominance.

The signs are they could. The Milton Keynes-based team won 17 races out of 22 last season. Verstappen won 15 of them. And they have just had, in the words of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, their best winter since he took over the team in 2005.

“It is one of those rare occasions where engineers come up with a list of things to try and we managed to tick most of the boxes,” he admitted in a press conference after watching his driver Sergio Perez set the pace in first practice. “In terms of mileage and the compressed amount of time we had, what we achieved I think is probably the best I can remember.”

Compare and contrast with the mood at Mercedes. Hamilton stepped out of his car at the end of Friday’s second practice session and declared his team might need to rethink the entire concept of their car.

With no major rule changes until 2026, the path is certainly clear for another period of extended dominance by a single team and a single driver.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing - Peter Fox/Getty Images

Verstappen has the best car, and just as importantly, he has the beating of his team-mate. Perez won only two races last season to his team-mate’s 15 and what is more they came at a serious cost. The Mexican’s suspicious crash in qualifying in Monaco last May (whether on purpose or not, Verstappen’s camp believed it to be which is all that matters), en route to his eventual victory there, drove a wedge between himself and his team-mate, which then became public in Brazil when Verstappen defied a direct instruction from his team to pull over for Perez. The Dutchman will be even more motivated to thrash him this year. And Red Bull are unlikely to stop him. Of the three big teams, Red Bull are the only one with a clear No1 and No2 driver, and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change any time soon.

This is very bad news for the sport. Hamilton, admittedly, had a couple of cakewalks in the Mercedes years. But he also had an incredibly exciting battle with his own team-mate Nico Rosberg in 2016, from which the German emerged victorious but so frazzled he immediately declared his retirement.

For the glass-half-full brigade, there are a few reasons to hope that things might not be as worrying as they appear. Firstly, Ferrari had an extremely quick car last year and have enjoyed a relatively trouble-free pre-season, claiming to have sorted out the reliability issues with their engine which cost them so many points last year. They also have a new team principal in Fred Vasseur. The Frenchman, while not exactly a glamorous appointment, appears to be making a good impression. So they have the potential to launch a challenge to Red Bull.

Mercedes look as if they are going to take a while longer, with even Aston Martin having leapfrogged them over the course of the winter if practice is anything to go by.

Mercedes have not become a bad team overnight, of course. They are also fortunate that the season is backloaded; with just three races before the end of April. That means there are fewer points for them to lose while they work on bridging the gap to their rivals.

Finally, of course, there is Red Bull’s aero development penalty for breaching last year’s budget cap. Red Bull already had less time in the wind tunnel than their rivals by virtue of winning the constructors’ championship last year. With eight months still to run on that aero penalty, we could see their rate of development stall relative to their rivals.

Failing all that, there is always the prospect of something ‘untoward’ on the Red Bull car being challenged by their competitors and Red Bull being handicapped that way. The FIA may look kindly on any challenges since its stated aim of bunching the field with these new regulations has patently not worked.

The hope is that Red Bull are not as far clear of the competition as we all fear, and that we will have a championship fight this year, as we did in 2021 which went down to the wire in the most exciting (and controversial) finish imaginable. How long ago that seems.

No one begrudges Red Bull their success. They have clearly done an excellent job. But for the good of the sport, they need someone to challenge them. The alternative does not bear thinking about.