‘The Good Doctor’ Star Richard Schiff Improving, Remains Hospitalized With COVID-19 – Update

Nellie Andreeva
·2 min read

UPDATED, Wednesday 3 PM: The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff, who was hospitalized last week and treated with Remdesivir, oxygen and steroids, posted an encouraging update on his COVID battle Wednesday afternoon.

“I was just taken off Oxygen!! Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, who along with their son has been recovering at home, is “also doing better.”

PREVIOUSLY, November 16 PM: Richard Schiff, star of ABC’s The Good Doctor, and his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, who recurs on the ABC medical drama, provided an update Monday about their ongoing COVID-19 fight. The two had tested positive November 3.

Both revealed on social media that Schiff has been hospitalized. Schiff wrote on Twitter that he is being treated with Remdesivir, oxygen and steroids and “showing some improvement every day.” Kelley “is home and doing better but still fairly ill,” Schiff said.

It is unclear exactly when Schiff was hospitalized, but Kelley wrote on Instagram that “the last 72 hours have been tough” with Schiff in the hospital on oxygen and Remdesivir. “He is doing better. Getting stronger,” she said.

Kelley also revealed that their son is battling COVID too.

“I have never experienced anything like this before,” Kelley wrote. “One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe.”

The Good Doctor remained in production in Vancouver following Schiff’s and Kelley’s COVID diagnosis. I hear shooting is continuing, with the filming schedule reshuffled to accommodate the duo’s temporary absence.

Both Schiff and Kelley thanked fans for their well wishes. Additionally, Kelley had a message for them. “Keep masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from the virus. It is a mother’f-er.”

On The Good Doctor, Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, the mentor and good friend to Shaun (Freddie Highmore). Kelley plays Glassman’s wife.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sheila Kelley (@sheilakelleys)

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson suffers lower leg injury in workout, undergoing tests

    Klay Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • Report: 76ers trading Al Horford, draft picks to Thunder for Danny Green

    Danny Green is on the move again, this time to Philadelphia.

  • Report: Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic in peril following key oversight

    The Bogdanovic deal is a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Six players Raptors could take with 29th pick

    Raptors Over Everything host William Lou is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the Toronto Raptors' options in the upcoming NBA draft.

  • 2020 NBA draft live blog: Latest picks, news and analysis

    Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after another positive PED test

    Cano previously tested positive for PEDs in 2018 with the Mariners.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Giants coach Joe Judge surprisingly fires offensive line coach Marc Colombo

    Sources dispute report there was a physical confrontation between Judge and Colombo.

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is looking to snap a five-game losing streak.Rhule said he also expects left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) to miss Sunday’s game, while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status remains unclear after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.While Rhule said he expects McCaffrey will play again this season, he doesn't know when. He said the 2019 All-Pro's return is largely up to his doctors on when the running back is cleared medically to return.“No one knows their body better than Christian,” Rhule said.Carolina's next opponent, meanwhile, has its own injury concerns. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday because of a right thumb problem.“Just going to do what I can to try and be out there,” said Stafford, who was able to finish last weekend's win over Washington. “We'll see. Just trusting what our docs say and what our trainers do to try and help get it as good as I can.”This will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s sat out this season. He injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter That came after McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain.McCaffrey has been effective when he’s played, averaging 124.7 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns.Mike Davis will get the start for McCaffrey. Davis has totalled 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but hasn't been as effective in his past four starts for the Panthers.Carolina's QB situations remains less clear.Bridgewater wore a protective red jersey on at practice Wednesday after injuring his knee in Carolina's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. P.J. Walker and Will Grier, who have been rotating as the No. 2 quarterback this season, split reps with the first team in practice.“If Teddy can’t go, this will give us real clarity on who the No. 2 should be,? Rhule said.Bridgewater did not speak to reporters on Wednesday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Week 11 fantasy football metrics notebook: Michael Pittman is the next breakout rookie WR

    Matt Harmon opens up his advanced metrics notebook to show how Michael Pittman is the next breakout rookie in fantasy football, the Dolphins have a cakewalk schedule, and much more.

  • Lock misses practice, Rypien might get second career start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock’s bruised ribs prevented him from practicing Wednesday when the Denver Broncos installed their game plan for Miami with backup Brett Rypien running their patchwork offence.Joining Lock on the sideline was Denver's leading receiver, tight end Noah Fant, who also has sore ribs.The pair's status is uncertain for Sunday when the reeling Broncos (3-6) host the surging Dolphins (6-3), who have won three in a row under rookie QB Tua Tungovailoa.If Fant can’t go, the Broncos would be down to one healthy tight end in Nick Vannett with Jake Butt (hamstring), Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), Andrew Beck (hamstring) and Austin Fort (knee) all on injured reserve.If Lock can’t go, Rypien would get his second career start.Rypien led the Broncos past the New York Jets 37-28 in Week 4 despite throwing three interceptions.“I thought he handled the situation good, I didn’t think he felt any pressure or the moment was too big for him,” Fangio said of Rypien's first career start last month. “I thought he went out there and executed the offence, and I would expect that he would benefit from that if he is to play this week.”Lock was hurt in the first half on a blindside tackle by Raiders pass rusher Arden Key, although he stayed in and finished the game. X-rays the following day revealed no fractured ribs but Fangio said the second-year QB was in considerable pain, putting his availability this week into question.Fangio said Wednesday that Lock had “made good progress” in the 48 hours since and “we’ll see how much he continues to make throughout the week.”The Broncos, who have been hit hard by injuries and COVID-19 this season, are taking Lock’s latest injury in stride.“It’s no different on my part,” wide receiver Tim Patrick said. “I had good games with both of them. It’s just my job as a receiver is to make the quarterback look good. That’s how I look at it, so whoever’s out there, if the ball comes my way, my job is to make a play on it.”Patrick caught six passes from Rypien for a career-high 113 yards against the Jets, then had 101 yards on four receptions in Denver’s next game, at New England, when Lock returned from a strained right shoulder.Patrick was ejected in the fourth quarter Sunday for throwing a punch at Johnathan Abram, the Raiders’ talkative safety.Asked Wednesday about the skirmish, Patrick said, "You've seen the video. You know the type of guy he is. It just didn't play out in my favour. That's it.”Lock has thrown 10 interceptions in four games since his return and seems to have regressed from last year, when he won four of his five starts with former offensive co-ordinator Rich Scangarello.Now co-ordinated by Pat Shurmur, Denver’s offence leads the league with 21 turnovers, including an NFL-high 16 interceptions by three different quarterbacks.“We talked about (ball security) today, especially playing the Dolphins, who excel in that area of taking it away on defence,” Fangio said. “So, this will be a very important week for us to take care of the ball. We haven’t done a good job of that in several games this season and it’s come back to hurt us.”Also Wednesday, linebacker Alexander Johnson revealed on a Zoom call that Broncos defensive co-ordinator Ed Donatell was hospitalized last week from complications of COVID-19.“Obviously, when your defensive co-ordinator is down and out of commission it’s tough,” Johnson said. “I know he was in the hospital and stuff so I’m definitely sending my prayers up. We’re definitely missing him, just his morale and the energy that he has being at practice and always preaching on working on takeaways and stuff like that. So, definitely notice a difference not having him out here.”Patrick Smyth, the Broncos’ chief communications officer, subsequently tweeted, “Ed Donatell is at home recovering after being taken to the hospital last week for COVID-19-related symptoms. Ed is feeling much better, starting to participate in virtual mtgs & doing light physical activity. Ed is grateful for the support & looks forward to rejoining the team!”Donatell has missed three games. He began quarantining prior to the Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 1.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Kamara-Jones a marquee matchup when Saints host Falcons

    METAIRIE, La. — Alvin Kamara's next chance to build on his prolific, workhorse of a season comes against a Falcons defence that hopes it has an answer to the Saints' dynamic running back.Atlanta’s Deion “Debo” Jones — who happens to be a New Orleans native and former LSU standout — has been tough on the Saints in the past and is among the few linebackers who has the combination of strength and quickness to give Kamara a long day.Or a short one, as in 2017, when Jones ended Kamara's game five minutes into the first quarter with a hard, high tackle that dropped the running back for a 4-yard loss on a screen pass. The Falcons won that game, 20-17, and Jones clinched the victory with a late interception of Drew Brees in the end zone.“Debo is always called upon big in these games. Deion Jones steps up big for us, taking on a big assignment," Atlanta coach Raheem Morris said. “Covering Kamara is always going to be a big challenge for him. It’s also going to be a big challenge for Kamara. ... It’s always a five-star matchup. Get your popcorn and get ready.”Kamara, now in his fourth year as a pro, ranks second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,134, and touchdowns with 11 through nine games — an average of 126 yards and more than one TD per game.The Kamara-Jones matchup has occurred four times since Kamara entered the league in 2017, when he was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jones missed both 2018 games against New Orleans because of injury.Kamara has yet to reach 100 yards from scrimmage — or score a touchdown — against Atlanta when Jones has played.“There’s a handful of linebackers that’ll draw that (one-on-one) matchup, and he’s one of them,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Jones. "Just watching the games last year, I mean, five, six, seven different times, there’s that one on one. ... I think that that’s a credit to both players. Obviously, (Jones) can move and he’s athletic, and so it is a matchup, especially on third down.”Kamara was scheduled to speak with reporters Wednesday, but that was postponed after he did not participate fully in practice. He was listed on the Saints' injury report as limited by a foot injury. Jones also did not meet with reporters.Because of Brees' rib injury last weekend, former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to start for New Orleans and share snaps with change-of-pace option QB Taysom Hill.Jones, who has intercepted Brees three times, also intercepted Winston and returned it for a touchdown against the Bucs at the end of last season.For much of the past three seasons, the Saints' approach on offence has emphasizes limiting turnovers, generally opting against risky downfield throws and checking down to running backs. That has worked in large part because of Kamara's exceptional skill as a receiver out of the backfield, as well as his ability to set up blocks on screens, and slip tackles in general.Fellow running back Latavius Murray, more of a bruising, straight-ahead runner, also has received opportunities in the short passing game since joining the Saints in 2019. He suspects the Saints' success in the running game and short passing game will hinge on their ability to beat Jones.“He's a heck of a athlete, high-motor guy, runs the field well,” Murray said. “It'll be a challenge obviously to try and eliminate him from making those big plays that he's consistently made.”But Murray sees Kamara as the type of running back who could win that matchup, noting that his star teammate has a “rare intelligence.”“When you ask a running back to play multiple positions, there's a risk of things going wrong. There's a risk of the running back not knowing what to do. But with Alvin, that's not the case,” Murray explained. “Not only does he know what to do, where to line up when you have him out of the backfield, but then he also has the ability to catch the ball, and that just makes him that much more dangerous.”NOTES: Brees attended Wednesday's practice in his regular, red No. 9 jersey, but did not wear a helmet and stood off to the side while players went through drills. He was among five Saints who did not practice, along with DE Cameron Jordan (back), RB Dwayne Washington (back), WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) and TE Josh Hill (concussion).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Will the Bucs cover -3.5 vs. Rams?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Bucs-Rams game on Monday Night.

  • Flacco feels confident as he prepares for 4th start for Jets

    NEW YORK — Joe Flacco spent most of the hot, humid days of training camp working out, watching practice and wondering when he'd get back in the huddle.The 35-year-old quarterback was rehabilitating from off-season neck surgery, so he was unable to join his New York Jets teammates on the field. Flacco knew deep down he could still play, but was unsure when he'd be able to show it.To himself, his teammates and the rest of the league.“It's tough to think back to know exactly what was going through my head,” Flacco said during a video call Wednesday. “Obviously, you hope in some way you get a chance to prove that you can still do it — not only performance-wise, but health-wise.“You want that chance.”Flacco was signed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the off-season to back up Sam Darnold. He was also insurance, in case the Jets needed him to step in and play.Well, he'll make his fourth start — and second in a row — for winless New York on Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Darnold is out indefinitely with his second shoulder injury of the season, which means this could be a longer opportunity for Flacco than even he might have expected.“I don't really think I thought about how it would happen or why or when or how much,” Flacco said of his thoughts during the summer. “I've seen it happen a bunch of times and I really just kind of took it as, ‘Just be ready. Be mentally ready. You never know what could happen.'"Darnold was injured on Oct. 1 when he was flung to the MetLife Stadium turf against Denver. He missed a few plays — with Flacco taking those snaps — but finished the game. Darnold ended up missing the next two games, though, and Flacco took over a struggling offence that didn't fare much better in losses to Arizona (30-10) and Miami (24-0).Darnold started the next two games, but was hurt again against Kansas City on Nov. 1. He again finished that game, but missed a Monday night game against New England on Nov. 9 and won't be back until he's completely healthy. Coach Adam Gase believes that will happen at some point over the last seven games.But for now, it's Flacco's job again.“I really didn't anticipate anything,” he said. “I'm definitely grateful for the chance to have played a little bit. Obviously, you never want to see your teammates go down, so that part of it is not the best. I've never been in this position coming into the season knowing I wasn't going to be the starter, so I really just tried to approach it with an open mind.”Flacco didn't much resemble the quarterback who led Baltimore to the Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season, winning the game's MVP award in the process, during his first two starts for New York. He acknowledged not being as comfortable in the offence as he'd like — going 39 of 77 for 381 yards and a touchdown with an interception in those two games.“They were a mental hurdle,” Flacco acknowledged.With another opportunity to start last week, Flacco was vintage “Joe Cool” again. With the Jets having their top three wide receivers — Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims — on the field for the first time, Flacco regularly moved the offence and threw three touchdown passes against New England, and passed his idol Joe Montana on the NFL's career yards passing list.“It’s probably just weeks of practicing the offence, being in a game and getting that feel and just kind of hearing the calls and just experiencing the offence,” Gase said. “Getting another round to play with these guys."Flacco also had a momentum-swinging interception in the fourth quarter in the 30-27 loss, but his overall performance showed he can still be an effective playmaker and move the offence — something the Jets hadn't done much.“It was nice to get back out there," Flacco said. "You know, I feel confident. I've played this game for a long time and at a certain point, you get right back in the groove."You play a football game, you're trying to win. Really, that's all that's on your mind."NOTES: ILB Patrick Onwuasor was activated from injured reserve after being sidelined since injuring a knee late in training camp. ... OLB Frankie Luvu (groin) was designated to return to practice from IR. ... LT Mekhi Becton said the chest and breathing issues that caused him to leave the game against New England were caused by congestion from a cold (not COVID-19-related) and he's feeling fine now. ... DE Henry Anderson (knee/ankle) and LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) didn't practice. DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), Sam Ficken (groin) and WRs Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and Vyncint Smith (groin) were limited. ... Gase anticipates OL Pat Elflein, claimed off waivers from Minnesota, won't join the team until next week as he goes through the COVID-19 protocols.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • What to watch: Week 12 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

    Conference title races are heating up and the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled next week.

  • Al Horford's family slams Philly fans as NBA's 'most miserable' after trade to Thunder

    Al Horford's brother and sister did not hold back on 76ers fans.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Chiefs cover -7 vs. Raiders?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Chiefs-Raiders game on Sunday Night.