‘Good Doctor’ Regular Will Yun Lee Signs With Innovative Artists
Click here to read the full article.
EXCLUSIVE: Innovative Artists has signed actor and Taekwondo master Will Yun Lee for agency representation.
Lee is currently a series regular on ABC’s The Good Doctor and can be seen on Netflix’s Altered Carbon. He has also appeared on multiple episodes of Hawaii Five-O and True Blood.
More from Deadline
Innovative Artists Institutes Pay Cuts Amid Coronavirus Crisis
'The Voice' Leads Monday Ratings; 'The Good Doctor' Season Finale Matches Season High
'The Good Doctor' Finale: Creator David Shore On Tragic Twist & Coronavirus' Impact On Medical Drama's Future
Lee’s work in film includes movies such as Rampage, Spy, San Andreas and The Wolverine.
His voice work has been featured in a raft of video games, including Mortal Combat X.
The actor continues to be repped by managers Christine and Mark Holder at Wonder Street and attorney Cuffe Owens at Cuffe Owens Law.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Passes 73,000 As Number Of Cases Nationwide Eclipses 1.2 Million
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.