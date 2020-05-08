‘Good Doctor’ Regular Will Yun Lee Signs With Innovative Artists

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Innovative Artists has signed actor and Taekwondo master Will Yun Lee for agency representation.

Lee is currently a series regular on ABC’s The Good Doctor and can be seen on Netflix’s Altered Carbon. He has also appeared on multiple episodes of Hawaii Five-O and True Blood.

Lee’s work in film includes movies such as Rampage, Spy, San Andreas and The Wolverine.

His voice work has been featured in a raft of video games, including Mortal Combat X.

The actor continues to be repped by managers Christine and Mark Holder at Wonder Street and attorney Cuffe Owens at Cuffe Owens Law.

