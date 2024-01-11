The Good Doctor to End With Season 7

Dr. Shaun Murphy is turning in his scalpel.

ABC announced Thursday that The Good Doctor will end with Season 7, which will premiere on a new night, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10/9c.

It is one of two, long-running ABC dramas confirmed to end this spring, along with Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff Station 19 (which also will conclude with Season 7).

“The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye,” executive producers David Shore, Liz Friedman and Erin Gunn said in a joint statement. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”

Added star/executive producer Highmore: “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home.”

Then, channeling his inner Dr. Murphy, he concluded, “With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

The Good Doctor first bowed in 2017, and stars Highmore as autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who overcomes personal and professional hurdles while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Dr. Murphy married his longtime love Lea (Paige Spara) at the end of Season 5, while Season 6 culminated in the birth of their son, Steve Aaron Murphy.

Rounding out the cast for Season 7 are Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), Bria Samone Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen) and Chuku Modu (as Dr. Jared Kalu).

In tandem with the news, ABC has released a farewell promo (see above). It contains highlights from the previous six seasons and culminates in a first look at the medical drama’s very last episodes. In the scene, Shaun prepares to leave for work and tells new mom Lea and their infant son Steve that he is going to miss them.

And soon, we will miss them all.

ABC previously attempted to piggyback on the success of The Good Doctor with a planted spinoff, The Good Lawyer, which aired in March 2023. The backdoor pilot earned an average grade of “A-,” while 90 percent of TVLine readers voted in favor of a series pickup. Alas, ABC passed on the legal drama in November.

Let’s hear it, Good Doctor fans: How are you feeling about ABC’s decision to end the medical drama with Season 7? Sound off in Comments.

