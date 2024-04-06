“The Good Doctor ”Cast Say Goodbye with Nostalgic Throwbacks and Behind-the-Scenes Photos from the Series Finale

The heartfelt ABC medical drama, starring Freddie Highmore, is coming to an end after seven seasons

Fiona Gubelmann/Instagram 'The Good Doctor' stars Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee.

The Good Doctor cast has have donned scrubs at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital for the last time.

After seven seasons of cracking tough medical cases and navigating ups and downs in their personal lives, the ABC medical drama is coming to end. To mark the milestone, the cast shared moving tributes on Instagram about the show and recalled the early days on the job.

Paige Spara, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy's (Freddie Highmore) wife Lea, wrote, "Heading into work this afternoon for the last time 🥹❤️."

Starting out on the show as Shaun's neighbor, Lea eventually become a love interest, eventually marrying the gifted, autistic doctor and giving birth to their son Steve.

Paige Spara/Instagram Paige Spara's Instagram Stories include a sad message about heading into work for the 'last time.'

Christina Chang, whose character Dr. Audrey Lim rose through the ranks at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to become co-president, offered a behind-the-scenes peek at the series finale in her Instagram Stories.

She showed one scene captured on production screens behind a box of tissues and writing, "The Good Gang."

Christina Chang/Instagram Freddie Highmore in a scene from 'The Good Doctor's' series finale as captured on production displays.

Christina Chang/Instagram Christina Chang bids farewell to fellow castmember Richard Schiff on his final day on set.

The actress, 52 also wistfully bid adieu to costar Richard Schiff, who played Dr. Aaron Glassman, a Shaun's longtime friend and on-again, off-again hospital president.

After being bumped up to a series regular in season 2, Fiona Gubelmann, whose character Dr. Morgan Reznick shares daughter Eden with Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), posted a photo on Instagram with the actress in-between Chang and Lee.

In the caption, she wrote: "Love these two 🩷 @thegooddoctorabc #thegooddoctor #parnick #goodbye #farewell @willyunlee @thechristinachang_"

Fiona Gubelmann/Instagram Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee in a candid selfie.

Park, 53, also posted a photo on Instagram on March 27 with one of the show's talented hairstylists, writing, "Going to miss this gem of a human who has done my hair for many seasons!! Thank you Lauren!!"

While the actors were wistful about The Good Doctor wrapping up, they also reflected on earlier seasons. Chang, for her part, included a photo in her Instagram Stories of the show's original cast, which included Antonia Thomas as Claire and Nicholas Gonzalez as Neil.

Christina Chang/Instagram Christina Chang posted a photo with the original cast of 'The Good Doctor,' which included Antonia Thomas and Nicholas Gonzalez.

In a series of poignant photos on Instagram, Gubelmann, 44, showed her first day on set in season 1, her first time wearing scrubs and even her audition materials, which included a short list of the show's executive producers, director, writers and key castmembers, including Thomas, 37, Highmore, 32, Gonzalez, 48, and Schiff, 68.



"From my first day on set to now my last. The journey has been life changing. I’ve loved every minute of it," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to everyone involved in The Good Doctor for everything 🩷Photos 1. First day on set 2. First episode script 3. First time in scrubs 4. Audition breakdown 5. Beautiful tree I saw on my walk towards the audition @thegooddoctorabc #thegooddoctor #parnick"

Since its premiere in September 2017, The Good Doctor struck a chord with viewers, sensitively and accurately portraying autism in its brilliant lead character, played by Highmore, and respectfully handling the moral ambiguity around difficult topics like spousal abuse, organ donation and female genital mutilation. The show has also been nominated over the years for a Golden Globe for Highmore's portrayal and three Critics Choice Awards for Highmore and Schiff's performances.



The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

