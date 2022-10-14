‘Your good deeds go with you’: Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter’s funeral

Chance Swaim, Eduardo Castillo
·2 min read

Law enforcement officials and first responders joined family and friends in Wichita on Friday to honor one of their own: Sidnee Carter, a 22-year-old Sedgwick County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Carter died Oct. 7 while responding to a disturbance call. She was driving south in a patrol car at the intersection of 135th Street West and 29th Street North when another driver collided with her vehicle.

Her funeral at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, began at 11 a.m. and ended at noon. She will be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, north of Kellogg on 119th Street West.

Among those in attendance were Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County commissioners.

Father David Voss, in his homily, encouraged the community to remember Carter.

“That’s our task for Sidnee — we have to acknowledge and accept the pain of her loss because if we don’t, we also lock away all the memories that are from our hearts as well,” Voss said.

“People ask me often . . . my heart is so hurting, when does grief end? How long does this take? Well, the real answer is grief doesn’t end. It just changes. It changes through time. And you wouldn’t want that to end because that’s where love resides. You let that change you, change you for the better, to reinvest that love and let it grow.”

“Rest in peace, Sidnee,” Voss said. “Your good deeds go with you.”

A funeral program for Sedgwick County deputy Sidnee Carter. Carter, 22, died Oct. 7 while responding to a disturbance call when her patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle at 135th Street West and 29th Street North.
The funeral procession will follow the funeral service Friday afternoon. Roads will be closed to traffic along the following route:

Bekemeyer Lane between Socora Street and Tyler Road

Tyler Road between Bekemeyer Lane and Maple Street

Maple Street between Tyler and 119th Street West

119th Street West between Maple and Kellogg (U.S. 54).

