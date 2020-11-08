‘It’s a Good Day’: CNN Host Breaks Down As Joe Biden Wins US Polls

After days of nail-biting wait for the US election results, Joe Biden was declared the next president on Saturday, 7 November. Biden clinched victory after securing the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The entire US was captured celebrating the win. CNN anchor Anthony Kapel "Van" broke down in tears on live TV, as the news broke.

"Van Jones was unable to contain his emotions. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Tell them the truth matters,” said a teary-eyed Jones."

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.



Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk















— Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe.’ That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe,” Jones further stated.

“It is a big deal for us to get some peace and have a chance for a reset,” Jones said. “It is a good day for America.”

He concluded by saying: “I want my sons to look at this. It's easy to do it the cheat way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. This is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, for them, it's not a good day, but for most, this is a good day.”

Several US networks projected Biden as having won the presidential race after securing the key battleground of Pennsylvania, which helped him cross the 270 votes needed to win. With 20 electoral votes from the state, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

At 77, Biden is set to be the oldest president in US history.

