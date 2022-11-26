Do good with the Cariuma Black Friday sale—you shop sneakers and they'll plant 10 trees

Shop Cariuma this Cyber Week and plant 10 trees with every pair of shoes purchased.

Maybe Black Friday can be about more than consumerism... Famous for novel brand collabs that fly off the shelves (hello, Snoopy sneakers), Cariuma is known for ultra-comfy sneakers and a commitment to ethical production. This Cyber Week, the company is doing something a little different: by pledging to plant 10 trees for every shoe purchase.

The Cariuma site is full of stylish shoes like the Catiba Pro for $89, the Caturi Camel Suede for $169, and the OCA High for $98. From now until Tuesday, November 29, Cariuma is sponsoring the planting of 10 trees for every pair of shoes purchased from the site.

Caturi boots are 100% vegan and made from vegan suede. They come in two shades—camel and black. The water-repellent boots are made from recycled materials and feature a warm vegan shearling lining to keep you cozy during the chillier temperatures.

Always committed to a sustainable vision of shoe-shopping, Cariuma plants two trees per pair of shoes sold, and has already sponsored 1.8 million trees. This year, instead of monetary discounts Cariuma is opting for a different type of Black Friday bonus and is sponsoring the planting of 10 trees per shoe sold.

Cariuma's sustainability promotion is running from now through Tuesday November 29. If you love Cariuma as much as we do, act fast to guarantee your investment contributes to sustainability and buy now.

