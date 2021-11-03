Last call: Miami Beach voters want the party to stop at 2 a.m. That’s a good thing | Editorial

For a city known for partying, it’s a shocking vote result.

The most controversial question on any ballot Tuesday essentially asked Miami Beach residents: Would they favor a 2 a.m. ban on the sale of alcohol in the city? Currently, the liquor flows until 5 a.m. at a handful of popular clubs and bars, like the Clevelander and Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

It’s a loaded question that had divided city residents, club owners and politicians.

But Tuesday night, residents answered with a resounding “Yes” vote. They’ve had enough of the partying, they said. They want “last call” at 2 a.m. And we don’t blame them.

Still the vote is a startling change in public sentiment.

Four years ago, the last time voters were asked the same question, the measure lost by 65 % - but for keeping the party going. Different story Tuesday night.

Since then, there’s been too much crime, chaos and bloodshed linked to South Beach, unfortunately. Those who live within the city limits have obviously had enough.

The vote is a booming victory for Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber pushed to get the non-binding, straw ballot question in front of voters. It might have been a non-binding vote, but it is still a powerful symbolic victory for the make-the-party-go-away side.

The crime and chaos from the street partying is untenable for the city and its police department, Gelber has said over and over again.

Now, Gelber, who is on a mission to transform the all-night party Entertainment District, or South Beach, into a live, work play quieter area, holds the invaluable blessing of voters.

Club owners, who threw plenty of cash to defeat the measure, must accept that too much havoc has transpired for them to be scot free of any blame for fueling crowds with liquor every holiday weekend. Yes, we get that money will be lost.

As we urged in a recent editorial, we ask the mayor to be kind with his moral victory and lead a high-level meeting with all stakeholders, including club owners, to craft a solution that works for everyone, with room for exemptions. This straw ballot victory offers the chance to evolve.

Holocaust Memorial Lease and Expansion:

Voters approved, by a large margin, extending the lease of the Holocaust Memorial to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation from 2099 to 2120 and also allow the memorial to expand its educational component into an adjacent city parking lot along Dade Boulevard and Meridian Avenue. This will not cost taxpayers a penny.

Good move by Miami Beach voters.

Homeless Tax:

In a tight race, Miami Beach voters approved a referendum question that will clear the path to allow a one cent tax to go to the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust.

Back in XXX, when voters in Miami Dade voted to pay the extra cent to end homeless in the county, Miami Beach and other cities had been exempted.

The question of fairness has risen and Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Head Ron Book personally asked the Miami Beach commission to place on the ballot a question that .

A “yes” would have allowed the city to go the legislature to make Miami Beach pay its share, almost an additional $5 million going to the trust to end homeless ness in the county. which had been proposed by

Smith & Wollensky lease:

Voters approved extending the city’s lease for Smith & Wollensky, a popular steakhouse in South Pointe Park.

Its current lease expires in November 2025. The restaurant asked for it to be extended to 2045. In return, the eatery promises to finance a $3.3 million upgrade and to have its rent increased annually by 2.5 %, or $11.6 million over the first 10 years, plus other perks. As long as the restaurant is viable, this is a better financial deal for the city. Voters did the right thing to approve it.